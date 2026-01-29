Kano State Government aims to resolve the Emirate tussle between Emir Sanusi and Aminu Bayero

Commissioner Ibrahim Waiya emphasizes commitment to stakeholder dialogue for peace and stability

Waiya said Governor Abba Yusuf's defection to the APC is expected to enhance collaboration with the federal government

Kano State - The Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano State Government said the lingering Emirate tussle between Emir Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi and Aminu Bayero will soon be resolved.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, said concrete measures had already been put in place to restore lasting peace and stability in the state.

Waiya said Governor Yusif’s administration is committed to dialoguing with all the stakeholders.

He said the state government is determined to ensure that the emirate matter does not continue to generate tension or jeopardise governance.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, he made this known while addressing newsmen on Thursday, January 29, 2026, in Kano.

The commissioner said the state government’s approach is guided by respect for the rule of law, traditional institutions, and the collective interests of the people of Kano State.

Waiya described the recent defection of Governor Abba Yusuf to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a development that would bring significant benefits to the state.

He said the closer alignment with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government would attract more interventions, projects, and development initiatives to the state.

“The defection opens more doors for Kano. With stronger collaboration with the Federal Government, we expect more support in critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, and social welfare.”

Kano emirate tussle: Emir Sanusi blows hot

Recall that the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the peace of Kano state would face divine consequences.

The Emir urged residents to remain law-abiding and emphasised that the Emirate tussle is a matter of divine destiny, not personal ambition.

In a radio broadcast, Sanusi II declared that those challenging his reinstallation as emir are opposing God's will and will not find peace.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja reversed its earlier order that withdrew the judgment reinstating Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The court took cognisance of the record being transmitted to the Supreme Court and ordered all parties to exercise caution pending the apex court judgment.

Recall that the Kano royal tussle started with the removal of Aminu Ado-Bayero and the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Kano state government.

