Stanley Ontop has made a post about some of his female colleagues, making allegations against them and their sources of wealth

In his post, he mentioned three actresses and what they allegedly do at night, while issuing a stern warning to some of them

His post generated buzz online as fans called for more and were astonished by what he said about them

Nollywood actor and producer Stanley Ajemba, better known as Stanley Ontop, has made a post about some people he accused of gossiping about him.

In the post shared on his Instagram page, he claimed that certain actresses, including Destiny Etiko, her friend Luchy, and Queeneth Hilbert, have been living fake lives.

Reactions as Stanley Ontop stirs chaos with gossip about Destiny Etiko, others. Photo credit @stanleyontop/@detsinyetiko/@queenenthhilbert

Source: Instagram

According to him, Etiko and Luchy claimed to have relocated to Lagos State in search of better movie roles, but were allegedly seen sneaking into Asaba at night by bus.

He also claimed that producers in Lagos are not interested in working with them, and that they have been sneaking into Asaba to shoot movies.

Sharing more, Ontop alleged that actress Queeneth Hilbert, who claimed to have relocated to Abuja, is still living in Asaba. He added that he would have shared her address, but Instagram would not permit it.

Stanley Ontop shares more about actresses

Fans defend Destiny Etiko over post by Stanley Ontop. Photo credit@officialdestinyetiko

Source: Instagram

Sharing further, the film producer noted that Destiny and her friend have been badmouthing him and warned that they should leave him alone.

He also alleged that some actresses are sponsored by men, while they claim that their lifestyles are funded by their hard-earned money.

Fans are divided over Stanley Ontop’s post

Reacting, fans were divided after seeing his post. Some supported him and asked for more details, hailing him for returning to what they described as his “first love” of sharing insider stories.

However, some tagged Destiny Etiko and called on her to take action against the producer over his claims.

Here is the Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to Stanley Onto's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Stanley Ontop about Destiny Etiko and others. Here are comments below:

@kachimoni reacted:

"Stanley's destiny is doing well, and she Dey produce her own movie back to back, I don’t think she needs any Lagos producer to ft her pls."

@papijames10 reacted:

"U fit talk about any woman for that Una industry u go free, but if you talk about Destiny, see Stanley u no go like am. Kindly behave and respect yourself. That lady has gone through your people’s hands. Allow her to drink water and drop the cup."

@cheeky_ajc commented:

"Fighting women who haven’t provoked you? Is this your best?"

@fola_pearl1 reacted:

"All the names you mentioned are doing well, obviously better than you. Must you cook up something just for engagement, try channel this energy into your life or career, that’s if you have any.”

@edna7732 wrote:

"Destiny will not answer you, relocating to Lagos does not mean they cannot come and shoot in Asaba."

Queeneth Hilbert accused of arresting Stanley Ontop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop was reportedly taken into police custody, sparking concern and controversy among his close associates.

The news surfaced after his friend, Miss Natural, publicly alleged that actress Queeneth Hilbert played a role in his arrest.

Miss Natural claimed that Stanley’s detention was linked to a dispute involving the actress, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng