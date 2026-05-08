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University of Ibadan Nursing Student Breaks Family Record as She Bags Degree, Shares Experience
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University of Ibadan Nursing Student Breaks Family Record as She Bags Degree, Shares Experience

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in nursing and became a registered nurse from the University of Ibadan
  • She opened up about how she broke a family record following her emergence as a nursing graduate from UI
  • Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction

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A young lady, Christiana Akingbade, celebrated her successful graduation from the University of Ibadan.

She shared her experience in school as she celebrated her induction into the nursing profession as a registered nurse.

A Nigerian lady breaks a family record as she finally bags a nursing degree from the University of Ibadan
A nursing student breaks a family record as she graduates from the University of Ibadan. Photo: Christiana Akongbade
Source: Facebook

UI nursing student shares UTME experience

On her Facebook page, Christiana Akingbade shared how she broke a family record, following her graduation.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

She stated that she was the first person in her family to become a nurse, as she dedicated her award to them.

Sharing professional photos from her induction into the nursing profession, she wrote:

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University of Ibadan graduate trends over her project topic after celebrating recent achievements

"First nurse in my family, and I wore it with purpose. This isn’t just a title, it’s a testimony. I didn’t just make it for me… I made it for my whole family. And this is only the beginning
"God made a way, I showed up, and now we’re here. I step fully into Nursing, ready to heal, to serve and to care with compassion with all my heart. If you’re chasing something, don’t stop now… your moment is coming #LastbornWinning #RNJourney #GodDidIt #BreakingBarriers #HealthcareHero."

See her Facebook post below:

Netizens celebrate UI nursing graduate

Akingbade Tunde Oluwaseun said:

"Congratulations once again my Dear Great height."

Funke Mary Olugbeja said:

"A big congratulations ma, more grace."

Wole Ademokoya said:

"Congratulations dear. I'm happy for you."

Lawrence Oguntoye said:

"Omo Akin Akingbade congratulations on your achievements."

Akingbade Tunde Oluwaseun said:

"Congratulations once again Dear more successful height in Jesus name."

Oniyide Olaoluwa said:

"Congratulations babe. Greater height ahead."

Awe Olusola Grace said:

"Congratulations dear, am happy for you, more wins ijn."

David Tolulope Dorcas said:

"Congratulations my woman."

Alayo Nii Temi said:

"Congratulations my love."
A nursing student breaks a family record as she graduates from the University of Ibadan
A Nigerian lady breaks a family record as she finally bags a nursing degree from the University of Ibadan. Photo: Christiana Akongbade
Source: Facebook

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

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Angry lady who was called for a government work interview breaks down, shares her bitter experience

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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