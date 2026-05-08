A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in nursing and became a registered nurse from the University of Ibadan

She opened up about how she broke a family record following her emergence as a nursing graduate from UI

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction

A young lady, Christiana Akingbade, celebrated her successful graduation from the University of Ibadan.

She shared her experience in school as she celebrated her induction into the nursing profession as a registered nurse.

A nursing student breaks a family record as she graduates from the University of Ibadan. Photo: Christiana Akongbade

Source: Facebook

UI nursing student shares UTME experience

On her Facebook page, Christiana Akingbade shared how she broke a family record, following her graduation.

She stated that she was the first person in her family to become a nurse, as she dedicated her award to them.

Sharing professional photos from her induction into the nursing profession, she wrote:

"First nurse in my family, and I wore it with purpose. This isn’t just a title, it’s a testimony. I didn’t just make it for me… I made it for my whole family. And this is only the beginning

"God made a way, I showed up, and now we’re here. I step fully into Nursing, ready to heal, to serve and to care with compassion with all my heart. If you’re chasing something, don’t stop now… your moment is coming #LastbornWinning #RNJourney #GodDidIt #BreakingBarriers #HealthcareHero."

See her Facebook post below:

Netizens celebrate UI nursing graduate

Akingbade Tunde Oluwaseun said:

"Congratulations once again my Dear Great height."

Funke Mary Olugbeja said:

"A big congratulations ma, more grace."

Wole Ademokoya said:

"Congratulations dear. I'm happy for you."

Lawrence Oguntoye said:

"Omo Akin Akingbade congratulations on your achievements."

Akingbade Tunde Oluwaseun said:

"Congratulations once again Dear more successful height in Jesus name."

Oniyide Olaoluwa said:

"Congratulations babe. Greater height ahead."

Awe Olusola Grace said:

"Congratulations dear, am happy for you, more wins ijn."

David Tolulope Dorcas said:

"Congratulations my woman."

Alayo Nii Temi said:

"Congratulations my love."

A Nigerian lady breaks a family record as she finally bags a nursing degree from the University of Ibadan. Photo: Christiana Akongbade

Source: Facebook

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng