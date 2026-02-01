NNPP has denied claims of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso negotiating defection to the APC amid rising political tensions in Kano State

Kano, Kano State - Ladipo Johnson, the national spokesperson of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), has dismissed the claim that the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, entered into any negotiation with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that following the defection of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State to the APC, there were reports that the party fell out with Kwankwaso due to what was described as his “high demands.”

The group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Global Investment and Trade Company, Baba Yusuf, in an interview with Arise News on Friday, January 30, said Kwankwaso misjudged his political leverage in his reported negotiations with the APC.

'No discussion between Kwankwaso, Tinubu'

But, responding via an interview with The Punch, the NNPP dismissed reports suggesting that the party's national leader, Kwankwaso, overreached himself in a purported negotiation for his defection to the APC.

According to the NNPP, contrary to claims in some quarters, Kwankwaso never held any discussion with President Bola Tinubu on joining the APC.

The newspaper reported on Sunday, February 1, that Johnson dismissed the claim that the former Kano State governor entered into any negotiation with the APC.

Ladipo stated that Kwankwaso never contemplated defecting to the APC.

The NNPP official said:

“It is a blatant lie that Kwankwaso made demands or entered into negotiations with the APC or Tinubu for his defection to the party. That never happened.

“The last time he met with the President was in 2024, and there was no discussion about defecting to the APC. Those spreading these lies are doing so deliberately to discredit him (Kwankwaso). They do not want him to join other opposition forces."

He added:

“Kwankwaso is a man of integrity and plays his politics well, having the interest of the general public at heart."

Who is Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP?

Kwankwaso, the 69-year-old politician aiming to be Nigeria's next president or vice-president, is rarely seen without his red cap. It is a symbol of his ambition and his achievements - he is a former defence minister, former senator and served two-terms as governor of Kano, one of Nigeria's most populous states.

The hats are also worn by his supporters in Kano who are part of his Kwankwasiyya movement, which translates from Hausa as the "Red Cap Revolution".

This loyal political fan club has even followed him as he has switched parties - in particular, his move in 2013 from the then-governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, the current ruling party.

Over his career, Kwankwaso has bounced between about four parties, now leading NNPP, a party struggling for national acceptance.

Kwankwaso served as governor of Kano state from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015. After he lost his re-election in 2003, he was appointed the first minister of defence of the Fourth Republic with no prior military background, from 2003 to 2007, under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was later elected to the Senate in 2015, serving one term under the platform of the APC, representing Kano Central Senatorial District.

