Peter Obi denied allegations of inciting Obidient Movement members against opposition leaders

The clarification came amid alleged rising tensions within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over presidential candidacy

Obi emphasised that his politics reject verbal attacks, aligning with Obidient Movement's ethos

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has denied allegations that he encouraged members of the Obidient Movement to insult leaders of the opposition coalition, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Obi made the clarification in a viral video circulating on social media amid purported rising tensions within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the party’s emerging presidential permutations.

When contacted to verify the authenticity of the video, Yunusa Tanko, national coordinator of Obidient Movement, told The Punch on Wednesday night, January 28, that the clip was from an engagement held at the movement’s secretariat on Tuesday, January 27.

In the video, Obi distanced himself from verbal attacks allegedly carried out in his name, insisting that such conduct was alien to his politics and the ethos of the Obidients.

'I don't own house in Abuja' - Obi

Meanwhile, Obi has declared that he has no house or land in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The presidential hopeful explained that his decision to avoid unnecessary headaches led him not to own property in Abuja.

The former presidential candidate spoke at a coffee hangout with KayhikersClub in Abuja.

Obasanjo stands with Obi

Ahead of the 2027 elections, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has reportedly proposed a Obi–Rabiu Kwankwaso alliance.

Obi and Kwankwaso were the presidential candidates of the LP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively, in the 2023 election. While Obi came third, Kwankwaso emerged fourth.

As reported by The Punch, the proposed alliance between Obi and Kwankwaso has already reached an advanced stage. Sources indicate that both Obi and Kwankwaso have jointly set up a committee to actualise the joint ticket under the ADC.

According to an ADC official, Obasanjo not only approved Obi’s defection to the party but also encouraged him to work with Kwankwaso.

Although Kwankwaso has yet to join the ADC, the proposed alliance with Obi has already begun, reportedly initiated by Obasanjo. A top ADC source also revealed that the former president has been connecting Obi with northern power brokers to ensure the success of the alliance.

