Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's defection from NNPP to APC shocks political commentators and supporters

Critics label Yusuf’s move as a betrayal of his mentor Rabiu Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya Movement

Yusuf risks his chance for a second term in the 2027 elections with this unexpected political shift

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been described as a shot and unexpected.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, made the comment while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, saying that the decision of the governor to dump his political godfather and the national leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Analyst speaks about Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's defection Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf dumps NNPP for APC

Recall that Governor Yusuf officially joined the APC on Monday, January 26, saying the move was in the interest of the state. He emphasised the need to align the state with the federal government. However, he has been criticised for dumping the Kwankwasiyya Movement, and his action was considered a betrayal by some opposition leaders.

However, before the defection, the presidency reportedly moved to forced political bridge with Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP national leader and its 2023 presidential candidate, but the former governor forced the ruling party to make unrealistic demands.

Analyst speaks on Governor Yusuf's defection

Speaking on the development, Yusuf told Legit.ng that Governor Yusuf's defection is a big risk for his second term in the 2027 election. He explained that the loss would be massive and that if he wins the second term in office, the victory would be highly celebrated.

He said:

"Governor Yusuf's defection to the APC after leaving the NNPP, for me, I did not even see that coming, considering how much loyalty he has exuded towards his godfather, Kwankwaso. His emergence as governor was without a doubt based on Kwankwaso's anointment. And now we have a case where, surprisingly, he's leaving the comfort of Kwankwaso to join the ruling APC, but also risking a loss of a second term in office.

"We don't know how that is going to play out, come election next year, but I do think it's a risky but bold move, and it is the sort of move that signals an all-win or all-loss, no in-between. If he loses, he's going to do so badly that he might not be able to find his way back into political relevances in Kano.

However, if he also wins, he also stands the opportunity to win very importantly, while he might not immediately step into Kwankwaso's level as a political enigma in Kano state. But he has the opportunity to raise his own level and command the sort of respect that you would, that you would want a governor of a state to command and not perpetually be in the shadow of a godfather.

Analyst speaks on Governor Yusuf's defection to the APC Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

APC speaks on automatic ticket for Gov Yusuf

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, the chairman of the ruling APC in Kano, has clarified the concern that the party could deny Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf an automatic ticket once he joins the ruling party, as speculated.

The APC chairman in the north-west state maintained that the governor is welcome into the party and that the issue before the ruling party is not about the automatic ticket, and that the controversies around that would be resolved once the governor perfects his defection.

Source: Legit.ng