Top Plateau politician, Kefas Wungak Ropshik, has urged PDP members to embrace unity and reconciliation post-Supreme Court ruling

The recent Supreme Court decision announced the invalidation of the Ibadan convention, impacting the PDP's internal factional disputes

Ropshik expressed optimism for the PDP's future despite its internal challenges and legal disputes ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau State - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Plateau State governorship aspirant, Kefas Ropshik, has called on party stakeholders to embrace unity, discipline and reconciliation following the recent Supreme Court judgment affecting the party’s internal leadership structure.

Legit.ng recalls that in a split 3–2 decision, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court upheld the judgments of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court, both of which nullified the Ibadan convention that produced Kabiru Turaki’s faction.

Plateau governorship aspirant Kefas Ropshik advocates unity, discipline, and reconciliation within the PDP following a Supreme Court ruling on the Ibadan convention. Photo credit: Kefas Ropshik

Source: Facebook

Delivering the lead judgment, Stephen Adah held that the convention was conducted in defiance of existing court orders.

Legit.ng reports that the judgments effectively end the challenge to the faction of the party aligned with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Kefas Ropshik reacts to Supreme Court ruling

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, which invalidated the Ibadan convention and recognised a factional leadership, Ropshik, popularly known as “Kefiano,” described the development as a defining constitutional moment for the party, urging members to exercise maturity and restraint.

He said:

“The Peoples Democratic Party has, in recent times, endured significant internal turbulence, ideological contestation and factional divisions that have tested the resilience of our great party."

According to him, while the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment is yet to be released, party members must resist the temptation to misinterpret the ruling for personal or factional gains.

Ropshik stated:

“The recent judicial pronouncement by the Supreme Court that invalidated the Ibadan convention, thereby recognising the Abdulrahman-led leadership, represents a critical constitutional moment that demands maturity, restraint and institutional discipline from all stakeholders."

Furthermore, the gubernatorial hopeful emphasised the need to accord legitimacy to the leadership currently recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), pending a comprehensive review of the court’s decision.

He added:

“While the certified text of the judgement is yet to be formally released, wisdom dictates that the leadership presently recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission be accorded due legitimacy, rather than subjected to premature or self-serving interpretations of the court’s decision."

Ropshik cautioned against triumphalism or divisive celebrations, stressing that the moment calls for healing and rebuilding within the party.

The PDP chieftain noted:

“This, however, is not a moment for triumphalism or factional celebration. It is a moment for reconciliation, unity and collective purpose."

Top Plateau politician Kefas Ropshik expresses confidence in the PDP’s future, saying the party remains strong and resilient despite recent challenges. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The Plateau PDP governorship hopeful expressed optimism about the party’s future, insisting that despite recent challenges, the party remains a formidable force in Nigeria’s political landscape.

He said:

“Amid the uncertainties of recent months, one undeniable truth remains, the Peoples Democratic Party remains firmly on the ballot in this electoral cycle. That reality vindicates the loyalty and steadfastness of party faithful who refused to abandon the party in its most challenging season."

He concluded on a hopeful note, urging members to remain steadfast and committed to the party’s ideals.

Ropshik declared:

“The darkest days are behind us, and with unity and conviction, the light at the end of the tunnel is now clearly within sight."

The PDP has, in recent months, been embroiled in leadership disputes and legal battles, with the Supreme Court judgment expected to shape the trajectory of the party ahead of forthcoming electoral engagements.

Read more on PDP crisis:

Solution to prolonged PDP crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng