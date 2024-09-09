President Bola Tinubu's attention has been called on the sharing of rice palliative in Kano state by the chieftains of the APC

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP national leader, alleged that the governor of the state was sidelined from the palliative, and 35 other governors got the palliative

The former governor also lamented that the director of the DSS in the state has been deployed and redeployed three times in two weeks

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has called for President Bola Tinubu's intervention over the sharing of rice palliative in Kano.

In a tweet on Monday, September 9, the former governor of Kano state lamented that the rice meant to be shared with the people of the state was shared with the All Progressives Stalwarts rather than the state government.

Kano governor sidelined from rice palliatives Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

How Tinubu sidelined Kano governor - Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso lamented that the rice palliative was distributed through the 35 other state governors except in Kano state, adding that the federal government's action is a gross insult to the state governor and the people of the state.

His statement reads in part:

"Kano’s share was handed over to APC stalwarts to handle. This is a gross insult to our constitutional democracy and driving partisanship too far."

DSS director changed three times in 2 weeks

He added that he had observed that three directors of the Department of State Service (DSS) have been deployed and redeployed in the state in the last two weeks, adding that he and other stakeholders are watching the development.

His position reads in part:

"I have also noted with great concern that within a span of just two weeks, 3 different State Directors of DSS were posted and reposted out of Kano, and we are still counting. Without doubt, this is negatively affecting the security of Kano State."

Recall that Kano state was under the control of the APC before the 2023 election. The ruling party lost to the NNPP in the poll, and there has been a political battle between the two parties and their leaders.

See Kwankwaso's tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng