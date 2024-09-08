Rabiu Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), confidently declares his bid to win the 2027 presidential election

The National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has boldly declared his intention to win the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso, who was the NNPP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, made this statement while inaugurating the party’s new secretariat along IBB Way, Katsina, on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Kwankwaso expressed optimism about his party's future, stating that the NNPP is well-prepared to take over the presidency and other key positions in the 2027 general elections, Premium Times reported.

Kwankwaso issues strong challenge ahead of 2027

Kwankwaso took a strong stance against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), referring to it as "dead" following his exit from the party.

“I wish to remind you that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is already dead, because we were in the party, since they have gone out of the line, we decided to check out,” he was qouted.

He called on party leaders to increase their commitment, commending the efforts of stakeholders for their role in renovating the state secretariat in preparation for future success.

Highlighting his concern for the welfare of citizens, Kwankwaso pledged support for a young boy, Abubakar Ibrahim, who is suffering from severe acute malnutrition in Katsina’s Yammawa area.

NNPP state chairman, Armaya’u Abdulkadir, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the party's efforts to educate the electorate about its new logo and ensure a strong presence leading up to the 2027 elections.

The NNPP, led by Kwankwaso, is positioning itself as a key player in Nigeria’s political landscape, as it looks to challenge for leadership in the next election cycle.

PDP speaks on Atiku, and Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the three leading opposition figures in Nigeria are discussing the possibility of a merger to salvage Nigerians from hunger and widespread insecurity ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

PDP deputy national spokesman Ibrahim Abdullahi stated this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday, September 2.

