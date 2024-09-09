PDP has heavily criticised Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso over his remarks targeted at the opposition party

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP national publicity secretary, accused Kwankwaso of being selfish and insensitive while noting that he is no longer relevant in Nigerian politics

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso declared that the PDP has lost its significance in Nigeria and the NNPP is ready to lead the country in 2027

FCT, Abuja—The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso over his claim that the party is “dead,” describing him as “very inconsequential " in Nigerian politics today.

The main opposition party said that Kwankwaso's extreme selfishness and self-centeredness show that he is not a leader.

Legit.ng recalls that Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, had on Saturday, September 7, asserted that he and his supporters left the PDP because the party “is dead”.

The former Kano state governor also expressed confidence in winning the 2027 presidential election and emphasized that the NNPP is ready to lead Nigeria.

Debo hits Kwankwaso: "He was relevant only in PDP"

In a swift reaction to Kwankwaso’s remarks on Sunday, September 8, the PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the party does not intend to join issues with him on such display of self-centeredness and insensitivity, Channels TV reported.

He said:

“He is very inconsequential in the Nigerian national politics today judging from the fact that he is struggling to lead a Party called NNPP which is also struggling to control only one State.

“In any event, whatever political relevance Sen. Kwankwaso believes he has achieved, he did so only when he was in the PDP.”

The Guardian and The Nigerian Tribune also confirmed the development in their latest publication.

