PDP's Adedeji Doherty has warned Chief Bode George of possible expulsion over public criticism of FCT minister Nyesom Wike

Doherty, the Southwest vice chairman of the PDP, critiqued governors Makinde and Mohammed for their roles in a 'botched' PDP convention in Ibadan

He insisted PDP remains strong despite internal disputes and criticises exaggerated defection claims

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Southwest vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adedeji Doherty, has warned former deputy national chairman, Chief Bode George, to stop his public criticism of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, or face expulsion.

Doherty, in a statement released on Sunday, May 3, said the party would no longer tolerate what he described as “incessant criticisms” from George, insisting that disciplinary action could follow if he continues.

We’ll Expel Bode George If He Attacks Wike Again, PDP Southwest Vice Chairman Vows

Source: Twitter

“We won’t hesitate to expel Chief Bode George from his ward and local government in Lagos State if he continues to malign Wike in the media again. Enough is enough!” he said.

He added that the PDP was prepared to “wield its big stick” against members he described as “recalcitrant” and acting as spoilers within the party.

Doherty reacts to Supreme Court ruling

Reacting to the recent Supreme Court judgment on the PDP crisis, Doherty said the ruling was expected and would help stabilise the party’s internal disputes.

He argued that those dissatisfied with earlier court outcomes should have pursued reconciliation rather than further litigation, especially given the tight timelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, continuing legal battles had only deepened divisions within the party.

Doherty slams Makinde over Ibadan convention

Doherty also criticised Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, over their roles in what he described as a “botched” PDP convention in Ibadan.

He claimed the convention was organised outside the party’s constitutional framework and contributed to the PDP’s declining fortunes.

“I can assure you, no political party worth its salt would admit Seyi Makinde. You claimed you are working for the PDP and at the same time you assembled people at Ibadan claiming that you’re working towards a coalition. Who does that?” he queried.

He further alleged that Makinde had previously interfered in his own party's election in 2019 in Lagos, describing the incident as disruptive.

Doherty speaks on future of PDP

Despite the party’s internal wrangling, Doherty insisted the PDP remained strong and was gradually improving through court victories.

“The court experience is a bitter-sweet pill. It brings an end to the so called factionalization of members,” he said.

He also dismissed concerns over defections, arguing that claims of senior members leaving the party were exaggerated.

Dispute over BoT remarks and party structure

Doherty also criticised comments attributed to former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, accusing him of misrepresenting the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling on party leadership disputes.

“The Supreme Court struck out their appeal. So what’s Senator Wabara talking about? In any case you have the appellant and defendant. How can you say there is no winner when the apex court nullified their ‘amala’ convention held in Ibadan?” he said.

He added that it was inappropriate for senior party figures to challenge established party structures, questioning the role of the Board of Trustees during internal crises.

Doherty further noted that Governor Bala Mohammed has left the PDP, adding that Governor Seyi Makinde may soon leave too.

"If they truly believed in the party, they would have joined hands to salvage it," the PDP chieftain said.

Wike-led PDP breaks silence after court nullifies Ibadan convention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP faction aligned with Wike responded to the recent court ruling nullifying the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, declaring the development as a restoration of order within the party.

Speaking on the development via X, PDP national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, said the judgment had reaffirmed the party’s structure and leadership.

Source: Legit.ng