Governor Siminalayi Fubara has faced multiple impeachment attempts since taking office, raising concerns over political stability

An influential stakeholder in Rivers State, Anabs Sara-Igbe, sent notable messages to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling APC

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Anabs Sara Igbe, a former spokesperson of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has spoken on the renewed face-off between the Rivers State House of Assembly and Governor Similanayi Fubara.

As reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, January 10, the former special adviser to the ex-governor of Rivers, Peter Odili, called on President Bola Tinubu to avert unnecessary tension in the state arising from the third attempt by lawmakers to remove Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, from office.

Rivers stakeholder Sara-Igbe sends stern warning to President Bola Tinubu over Siminalayi Fubara-Nyesom Wike feud. Photo credits: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Rivers: Tinubu urged to avert tensions

Legit.ng recalls that in October 2023, barely a few months after he was sworn in to office as governor, Fubara escaped his first impeachment scare by the whiskers. The second was in 2025, followed by that on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Sara-Igbe said that the insecurity situation in Nigeria was bad enough for everybody to worry about, rather than battling with an avoidable political crisis in Rivers state ‘orchestrated by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.'

Sara-Igbe displeased with Rivers's situation

Vanguard quoted the prominent Ijaw leader as saying:

“If President Tinubu desires victory in Rivers state in 2027 and the Niger Delta as a whole, he should call Wike to order. Wike and the lawmakers should withdraw the impeachment proceedings and allow Fubara to concentrate on his assignment of rendering services to the state."

Sara-Igbe wondered why the lawmakers could not deploy the internal mechanisms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resolve the misunderstanding between them and the governor as members of the same political party, rather than resort to an impeachment threat.

Sara Igbe tells FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to rein in allies amid Rivers crisis. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

In the same vein, Sara Igbe asked Wike to 'call his boys to order.'

His words:

"I am calling on Wike, who is the leader and father of the Assembly members, to call his children to order and resolve all the grey areas with them. Governor Fubara has not come out to tell us that he does not want to work with Wike. He has stated that he is ready to work with Wike to ensure that peace reigns in the state. So I did not see what would have triggered this round of crisis."

Rivers to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara said his administration will implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its certified true copy (CTC).

Governor Fubara said his administration is committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in accordance with the law.

The governor has directed the heads of local government administration (HLGAs) to take control of all 23 local government councils.

