Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has taken a decision following the Supreme Court judgement

Governor Fubara on Sunday, March 2, 2025, ordered a fresh local government election across all the council areas

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor made this known during a state broadcast and explained the reason for his decision

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers State – Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said his administration will implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

Legit.ng recalls that the Supreme Court declared the local government election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on October 5, 2024, invalid, citing gross violations of the Electoral Act.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara promises to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

In a ruling on Friday, February 28, Justice Jamilu Tukur, delivering the lead judgment, held that the election failed to meet the legal standards required for a valid electoral process.

The court's decision effectively annuls the outcome of the local government polls, setting the stage for further legal and political implications in Rivers State.

Fubara disclosed that he has met with his legal team, who expect to obtain the CTC by Friday, March 7, 2025.

As reported by Channels Television, Fubara stated this in a state broadcast on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The governor ordered a fresh local government election after the judgement of the apex court.

Fubara said his administration is committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in accordance with the law.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor has directed the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to take immediate control of all 23 local government councils.

Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja that barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation from releasing the Rivers state monthly allocations to Governor Fubara.

The apex court ordered that Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly and other elected lawmakers in the assembly should immediately resume sittings and without hindrance.

Wike was seen in a viral video singing and praising God, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the suit filed by the 27 lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Recall that Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads over the control of the political structure of the state, a development that has divided the assembly into factions.

Why Supreme Court Sacked Rivers LG chairmen

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court judgment vindicated the 27 Rivers lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in their fight against Governor Fubara.

This is as the Supreme Court upheld that the judgment of the Federal High Court, which was dismissed by the Court of Appeal, on the status of the lawmakers.

The Supreme Court ruled that the lawmakers remained legitimate until the court said otherwise and ordered Governor Fubara to represent the budget before the lawmakers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng