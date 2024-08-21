Rivers crisis deepened as FCT minister Nyesom Wike made his stances known regarding his rift with his political godson and successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Wike in a media parley on Wednesday maintained that his decision is clear and Fubara would no longer get his support

The minister explained how he single-handedly fought for Fubara's emergence, and said he is more concerned about ensuring he delivers for President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Wednesday, August 21, ruled out the possibility of settling the rift with the governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike blows hot as he speaks on his feud with Fubara Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Rivers crisis: "No going back," Wike says

The former governor, during a media parley on Wednesday to mark his one year in office as FCT minister, maintained that he’s not going back on his decision on Fubara.

Wike said he’s focused on delivering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate and not supporting Fubara, PM News reported.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said:

“In good conscience, I fought for Fubara to become governor without any regrets and you now say you don’t want to be part of the family; no problem. Aregbesola was brought by Tinubu but he’s no longer with the president again.

“In all honesty, I can tell you that there is no going back and my people know. What support? Have I come out of the one I did? Some people don’t play politics of integrity, but I do. He’s the one that say ‘dey your dey’ so let me ‘dey my dey.’

“This doesn’t worry me because I’m focused on the mandate Mr President gave me in FCT.”

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads since the governor assumed office.

The face-off between the duo affected the Rivers State House of Assembly, leading to factions.

Despite attempts by Tinubu and other relevant political stakeholders, the crisis has continued.

Video: Wike speaks on issues within the PDP

Listen to Wike as he speaks on feud with Fubara and more;

Pro-Wike lawmakers lose bid to stop Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the crisis rocking the Rivers state assembly has worsened following the move by pro-Wike lawmakers targeted against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly had moved to stop Fubara from spending the state's fund.

However, a court rejected the suit sponsored by Wike lawmakers and refused to halt all expenditures by Governor Fubara.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng