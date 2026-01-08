Abdul-Aziz Abubakar Na’ibi has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to counter impeachment threats using state resources

The Rivers State House of Assembly has initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara for alleged gross misconduct

Opposition figure Na’ibi called for grassroots support and anti-corruption investigations involving lawmakers and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Port Harcourt, Rivers State – Abdul-Aziz Abubakar Na’ibi, a prominent supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has asked Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, to leverage "the immense resources and executive authority" of the state to firmly counter any impeachment threats.

Describing Rivers as “one of Nigeria’s wealthiest” states, Na’ibi urged embattled Governor Fubara to rally grassroots support and instruct anti-corruption agencies to investigate potential misconduct involving certain state lawmakers and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, among others.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara faces impeachment as Rivers State House of Assembly kicks off proceedings.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Rivers House of Assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings against Fubara, the governor of Rivers State.

The legislature kicked off the process at plenary on Thursday, January 8.

The lawmakers are accusing Fubara and his deputy of gross misconduct.

Martins Amaewhule, speaker of the house, presided over the session.

Major Jack, leader of the assembly, read the alleged gross misconduct charges, signed by 26 members.

Thereafter, Amaewhule said the notice of gross misconduct will be served on the governor in the next seven days.

The day’s proceedings reflect renewed hostilities between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amaewhule warned that lawmakers are ready to resign if Governor Fubara is not removed from office, describing the governor as a threat to democracy, PM News noted.

Na’ibi urges Fubara to fight

Reacting via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Na’ibi wrote on Thursday, January 8:

"If I were Gov. Sim Fubara, I would leverage the immense resources and executive authority of Rivers State, one of Nigeria's wealthiest, to firmly counter any impeachment threats. This would include mobilising grassroots support to initiate constitutional recall processes against disloyal Assembly members aligned with Nyesom Wike, while directing anti-corruption agencies to thoroughly investigate and prosecute any credible allegations of misconduct against them and their leader, Wike!"

Fresh drama as Rivers State Assembly begins impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, an APC member.

How can a governor be impeached in Nigeria?

According to Section 188 of the Constitution, the impeachment process for a governor begins when at least one-third of the House of Assembly members submit a written notice alleging that the governor is guilty of “gross misconduct” in the performance of official duties. The allegation must be clear, specific, and detailed, leaving no room for ambiguity.

Gross misconduct is defined as a “grave violation or breach of the provisions of this Constitution or misconduct of such a nature as, in the opinion of the House of Assembly, amounts to gross misconduct.”

Within seven days of receiving the notice, the Speaker must serve a copy on the governor and ensure that any response from the governor is delivered to all members of the Assembly.

Subsection 4 requires that within 14 days of presenting the notice—regardless of whether the governor responds—the House of Assembly must, by motion and without debate, decide whether to investigate the allegation. This motion must be supported by at least a two-thirds majority of all members.

Under subsection 5, within seven days of passing the motion, the Chief Judge of the state shall, at the Speaker’s request, appoint a seven-person panel (excluding members of the public service, legislature, or political parties) to investigate the allegation. During the hearing, the governor may appear in person or be represented by a legal practitioner. The panel must submit its report to the Assembly within three months.

Subsection 8 states that if the panel finds the allegation unproven, no further impeachment proceedings can take place.

Under Section 9, if the panel finds the allegation proven, the Assembly must consider the report within 14 days. If at least a two-thirds majority of all members adopts the report, the governor is removed from office immediately.

Fubara accused of breaking agreements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Fubara faces mounting pressure, a former National Assembly member, Senator Olaka Nwogu, said that all agreements with Wike intended to resolve the state’s political crisis “were flouted by the governor at one time or another.

Nwogu, who stated that he was part of a major meeting in 2025, Nwogu faulted the Rivers governor's integrity.

Asked if an agreement was reached that Fubara would not contest for a second term in the 2027 Rivers state gubernatorial election, the former federal lawmaker replied: "Well, that is part of it."

