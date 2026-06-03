A Nigerian man who tried to gain admission to the University of Ibadan shared how he was denied after writing UTME three times

He shared hints about his UTME scores and opened up about the university that accepted him during his fourth trial

The young man also shared how he later came back to the University of Ibadan after his Bachelor’s degree program

A Nigerian man, Habdulakeem Bhadmus, shared his experience while trying to get admission into the University of Ibadan.

He shared how he tried three times but failed, sharing how he later got into the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) during his fourth trial.

A man who was denied admission into University of Ibadan thrice shares experience. Photo: @Mrbhadoosky

Source: Twitter

Man who missed out on UI admission speaks

Identified as @Mrbhadoosky on X, the man said during the three Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) he did, he scored over 219.

He was responding to an X post by @TamiloreAdewuyi, concerning how hard it was for people to gain admission into the university.

The post read:

"Making a first class is not even that difficult. Do you people know how difficult it is to get into UI as an undergraduate?"

Following the post, many took to the comments and shared their opinions about the topic.

Quoting the tweet, @Mrbhadoosky said:

“Fresh from secondary school (2nd best student WAEC/NECO), I tried gaining admission to UI 3 years back to back & couldn’t (all JAMB scores were above 219). I gained admission to FUTA the 4h year. I graduated, then got admitted to UI for my MSc. It was a bittersweet story"

See the X post below:

Other reactions to the initial tweet are below:

@Tamunogbubemi said:

"Lol, just stop. It is very difficult. For law, it requires five years of top top consistency."

@Deejaymayor_ said:

"Over 30k students applying and only 3k+ will be granted admission….. very difficult getting into ui."

@SalawuTemmy said:

"Most of them went to private institutions. They don’t know how difficult it’s to get into UI, Unilag, OAU and Unilorin."

@gonisalive said:

"And there is me who got into UI but chose to clown in the school."

A man shares how he was denied admission into the University of Ibadan for three years. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng