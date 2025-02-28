Supreme Court: Rivers Assembly Sends Message to Fubara
The Rivers State House of Assembly convened on Friday, shortly after the Supreme Court’s judgment, stating that it believes Governor Siminalayi Fubara will now repent from his sins following the ruling.
The Assembly praised the Supreme Court Justices for their well-considered judgment, which affirmed Martin Chike Amaewhule as the Speaker and upheld the legitimacy of the current Assembly members.
House Leader Major Jack informed the House of the Supreme Court’s decision, which validated their status and ordered them to resume sitting immediately.
Source: Legit.ng
