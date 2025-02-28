Global site navigation

Supreme Court: Rivers Assembly Sends Message to Fubara
by  Bada Yusuf 1 min read

The Rivers State House of Assembly convened on Friday, shortly after the Supreme Court’s judgment, stating that it believes Governor Siminalayi Fubara will now repent from his sins following the ruling.

The Assembly praised the Supreme Court Justices for their well-considered judgment, which affirmed Martin Chike Amaewhule as the Speaker and upheld the legitimacy of the current Assembly members.

The Rivers state House of Assembly has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to comply with the Supreme Court judgment.
Rivers state House of Assembly has urged Siminalayi Fubara to comply with Supreme Court ruling Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC
House Leader Major Jack informed the House of the Supreme Court’s decision, which validated their status and ordered them to resume sitting immediately.

