Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara revealed that the ongoing political crisis stems from a power struggle over control of state resources

Fubara appealed to Rivers residents for continued support, particularly in prayers, to help his administration stay focused despite challenges

The governor commended Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries for his contributions to education and welfare

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has addressed the ongoing political turmoil in the state, stating that control over state resources is at the heart of the crisis.

Fubara disclosed this at the 51st birthday celebration of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), in Aluu.

Fubara emphasized his commitment to the responsible use of state resources for the public good and called on citizens to keep the administration in their prayers.

Governor Fubara explained his position before the congregation, attributing the political unrest to battles over the management of Rivers State’s wealth, The Punch reported.

"There is a reason for this crisis, and that reason is the control of the resources of Rivers State.

"Rivers State resources belong to you, the people, and we will make sure that these resources are applied judiciously for the betterment of Rivers State," he stated.

Fubara appealed for continued support from the public, particularly in the form of prayers, to help the administration stay focused amid challenges, Vanguard reported.

“What you owe us is just one thing: Continue to pray for us. Let us not lose focus because we know the devil is always at war to derail people in governance.

"With your prayers, we will not lose focus, and the purpose of governance will be achieved in Rivers State,” Fubara added.

Governor commends Apostle Chinyere’s philanthropy

The governor took a moment to recognize Apostle Chinyere's humanitarian efforts, highlighting the cleric’s contributions to education and welfare in the state.

Noting the state of public amenities when he assumed office, Fubara praised Chinyere for addressing these gaps through his ministry’s programs.

“Life is not about taking. What is important is giving, and anybody who believes in only taking won’t go far in life. For all you are doing for humanity, God will continue to strengthen you,” Fubara said.

