Timi Frank has condemned the Supreme Court's ruling to withhold local government allocations in Rivers State, calling it fraudulent and unjust

Frank warned that President Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria should be held responsible for any unrest triggered by the judgment

He accused the Tinubu-led government of using the judiciary to destabilize Governor Fubara's administration and urged Rivers people to support the governor

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the Supreme Court's recent ruling directing the withholding of local government allocations in Rivers State.

Frank described the judgement as a deliberate injustice and warned that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, should be held accountable for any unrest that may follow.

Timi Frank has identified two politicians as those to be held responsible for any unrest in Rivers State. Photo credit: Photo credit: X/GovWIke/@SimFubaraKSC

Source: Facebook

Timi Frank berates Supreme Court over judgement

In a statement issued from Abuja on Sunday, March 2, Frank did not hold back in his criticism of the apex court's decision.

"From the illegal judgement which came out from the Supreme Court against the Rivers State Government, the whole world knows that this is the most fraudulent judgement ever delivered in the history of Nigeria," he said.

Frank questioned the court's impartiality, alleging that the ruling was designed to help the opposition APC gain control over the state.

"How can the Supreme Court give this kind of anti-truth, anti-God, inhuman, anti-justice and compromised judgement? This is obviously meant to give the opposition APC the leeway to take over Rivers State," he added.

Timi Frank warns of unrest, mentions who to blame

Timi Franks speaks on Supreme Court orders on Rivers state. Photo credit:@RealTimiFrank

Source: Facebook

Frank cautioned that the consequences of the ruling could destabilize the state and warned the Chief Justice to take responsibility.

"We warn the CJN to know that this judicial rascality, which is now the order of the day in the country under her watch, will set Nigeria on fire and plunge the country into avoidable anarchy," he said.

He further alleged that the judiciary had become deeply compromised, particularly in cases involving the interest of the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

"Any case that involves Wike’s interest in any part of Nigeria, they must definitely rule in his favour," Frank claimed.

Allegations of political interference

Frank also accused President Tinubu's administration of backing efforts to disrupt Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s government by empowering suspended lawmakers through judicial means.

"By giving the order to withhold the local government allocation to Rivers State, they are weakening and undermining Fubara’s administration. They are using the court to starve the people of Rivers State who voted Fubara to power," he said.

He argued that the 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC had lost their legitimacy, regardless of any court ruling.

Call to action for Rivers people

Despite the court decision, Frank urged the people of Rivers State to remain united and continue supporting Governor Fubara.

"Despite this broad-day judicial robbery, Rivers people must not give up the struggle. Stand strong and mobilise the necessary support for Governor Fubara, who is fighting to protect Rivers’ commonwealth and defend the nation’s constitution," he stated.

Rivers assembly sent a message to Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been urged to respect the ruling of the Supreme Court that barred the AGF and CBN from releasing the state fund until he recognised the Martin Chike Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

The Martin Chike Amaewhule-led House sent the message to the governor of Friday, February 28, shortly after the Supreme Court judgment.

According to the lawmakers, the Supreme Court judgment vindicated them on their position that Governor Fubara was running a criminal government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng