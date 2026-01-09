Ayodele Fayose has claimed that only spiritual intervention can save Governor Siminalayi Fubara from being impeached

Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, blamed Fubara for the ongoing crisis, urging sincere reconciliation with Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister

Rivers Assembly has restarted an impeachment process against Governor Fubara, marking the third attempt since his election in 2023

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Ayodele Fayose, on Friday evening, January 9, 2026, said only fasting and prayers can save Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, spoke on the state’s ongoing political crisis in Rivers State as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, as reported by Legit.ng.

Fayose: Fasting, prayers can save Fubara

Speaking on the programme, Fayose, a key ally of Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, advised Fubara to reconcile with his estranged political godfather and predecessor (Wike).

Fayose said:

“Many prayers would be said to save Fubara. So many fasts and prayers would be the only thing that would save Fubara in this one."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers State House of Assembly, on Thursday, January 8, began impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his Deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu, a professor, over alleged gross misconduct.

The latest was the third attempt by the lawmakers to impeach the Rivers State governor since he was elected in 2023.

Fayose accuses Fubara of 'betrayal'

Fayose blamed the Rivers governor for the crisis, accusing him of not keeping to the agreements reached in Abuja.

The ex-Ekiti governor recalled how he was in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during Fubara’s swearing in as governor in 2023, saying Wike never envisaged that Fubara would betray him.

Fayose said:

“My prayer is that God will enter his mind. The president (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) will help calm him down, to remind the danger. One will be in his house before he realises (the danger).

“I never knew this incident would happen between Governor Fubara and Governor Wike now. I was seated on the high table the day Fubara was sworn in. I told Wike I want to say one or two things to tell Governor Fubara not to betray you.

“He said, ‘I should not say it, he cannot do it.’ In my own usual way of telling people the truth, I came out and said ‘My brother, lock all the windows, don’t listen to people. This Wike are people that brought you, remain with them, don’t look for Wike’s trouble.’”

Rivers Assembly restarts Fubara impeachment

Legit.ng reports that the assembly first initiated an impeachment proceeding against Governor Fubara in October 2023 over allegations of gross misconduct.

But the impeachment process was dropped shortly after President Bola Tinubu mediated in the political rift between Fubara and Wike at the presidential villa, Abuja.

In December of that year, the lawmaker officially withdrew the impeachment notice against Governor Fubara following a peace deal signed by Messrs Fubara and Wike.

The peace deal later broke down, with the Rivers Assembly stripping Governor Fubara of the power to appoint caretaker committees for local government councils.

In March 2025, the assembly, for the second time, began an impeachment process against Governor Fubara and his Deputy, Mrs Odu, after serving a notice of alleged misconduct against them.

While the process was ongoing, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on March 18, 2025, and suspended all elected officials in the state, including the governor, for six months.

Fubara only returned to office in September of that year after the president declared an end to the emergency rule following a second peace deal brokered in June between Messrs Fubara and Wike alongside their supporters.

The second peace deal recently broke down with Wike accusing the governor of reneging on the terms of the latest agreement in the peace deal brokered by the president.

Rivers: Senator Nwogu slams Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Governor Fubara faced mounting pressure, a former National Assembly member, Senator Olaka Nwogu, said that all agreements with Wike intended to resolve the state’s political crisis “were flouted by the governor at one time or another.

Nwogu, who stated that he was part of a major meeting in 2025, Nwogu faulted the Rivers governor's integrity.

