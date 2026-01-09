President Bola Tinubu is viewed as pivotal in resolving Rivers state’s political crisis amid the renewed tension between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

President Bola Tinubu has been described as "a king of settlement" and is believed to fix the political crisis in Rivers state. Atoyebi Paul, a political commentator and loyalist of the president, expressed confidence in an interview with Legit.n, while speaking on the renewed political crisis in Rivers.

Atoyebi faulted the recent criticism of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the immediate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, citing the political relevance of the former governor in securing the votes of the state for President Tinubu. He added that some of Wike's critics could not secure their polling unit for the APC.

The political crisis in Rivers state took a fresh dimension on Thursday, January 8, when the State House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings on Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Fubara, who rose to power with the support of his predecessor, Wike, has been embroiled in a political battle and struggle for power with the former governor.

How many times did Tinubu intervene for Fubara

President Bola Tinubu has intervened on two occasions when the assembly served the governor an impeachment notice, and one of his interventions was the declaration of a state of emergency. The impeachment notice would be the third of its kind since the governor took office in 2023.

In his reactions, Paul said:

"I'll hold off on making any comments about Rivers State until Asiwaju intervenes. My research indicates that Wike has the second strongest political network after President Tinubu. The APC shouldn't have allowed Fubara to switch parties without Wike's approval, especially since we already have the Rivers votes secured for Asiwaju with Wike's support.

"There are individuals who were unable to secure their polling units for Asiwaju in the 2023 presidential election, but are already taking sides. It's quite amusing.

"As a student and educator from Asiwaju's political school of thought, I am genuinely eager to see how our leader will handle this situation. This will allow us to update our BAT Ideological handbook, so that many can learn how the greatest political maestro of our time operates. Our leader and mentor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will solve the Rivers Political crisis. He's a king of settlement."

Rivers assembly gives a condition to Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been given the only condition that could prevent the impeachment proceedings of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State Assembly.

Enemi George, the spokesperson of the State House of Assembly, said that only a constitutional change could halt efforts to remove the state governor from his position.

Lawmakers accused Governor Fubara and his deputy of gross misconduct and financial irregularities, saying that impeachment notices would be served within one week.

