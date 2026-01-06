Africa Digital Media Awards

“It Is Now My Turn”: Dokubo Sends Message To Tinubu During Wike Visit
Politics

"It Is Now My Turn": Dokubo Sends Message To Tinubu During Wike Visit

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Traditional ruler, Asari Dokubo, has sent a crucial message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration
  • The Prominent Niger Delta activist made an important promise to Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election
  • According to Dokubo, he met Asiwaju Tinubu in 1992, long before he became a traditional ruler in Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Rivers State - Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, has pledged his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Dokubo said it is his turn to stand by Tinubu, citing a decades-long loyalty that dates back to the early 1990s.

Asari Dokubo declares support for President Bola Tinubu
Asari Dokubo says it is his turn to favour President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Dokubo-Asari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

He said his long-standing relationship with Tinubu began in 1992, long before he became a traditional ruler.

“I was not a traditional ruler when we met in 1992. I never thought I would ever become what I am today.”

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, visited his palace in Degema, Rivers State.

The traditional ruler said Tinubu stood by him in his most difficult period, and now it is his turn to return the favour.

“Like you said, my friend, everything that is going to happen, I will be with you in making sure that my friend, the president, succeeds. Everything that I am capable of doing, I will do to make sure that he succeeds.”
“He stood by me in my most difficult period, and it is now my turn to also stand by him and also support him.”

Asari Dokubo supports President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027
Asari Dokubo explains why he will support Tinubu's re-election in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Dokubo discloses how Tinubu shortchanged Niger Delta

Recall that Dokubo faulted President Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle, especially the dissolution of the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs.

In an interview, a Niger Delta activist described President Tinubu's move as a betrayal, lamenting that the Niger Delta was being shortchanged.

Dokubo clarified that his opposition stems from his commitment to represent the interests of the Niger Delta communities rather than from any personal relationship with Tinubu.

Read more stories on Asari Dokubo:

Dokubo warns over plans to send troops to Nigeria.

Legit.ng also reported that Dokubo strongly warned the American military against any incursion into Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide.

In a viral Facebook video, the ex-leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF) said US soldiers would be killed should Washington carry out its threats.

Dokubo described the United States as “a sick country” and criticised President Donald Trump’s conduct and foreign policy.

Source: Legit.ng

