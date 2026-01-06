“It Is Now My Turn”: Dokubo Sends Message To Tinubu During Wike Visit
- Traditional ruler, Asari Dokubo, has sent a crucial message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration
- The Prominent Niger Delta activist made an important promise to Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election
- According to Dokubo, he met Asiwaju Tinubu in 1992, long before he became a traditional ruler in Rivers state
Rivers State - Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, has pledged his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.
Dokubo said it is his turn to stand by Tinubu, citing a decades-long loyalty that dates back to the early 1990s.
He said his long-standing relationship with Tinubu began in 1992, long before he became a traditional ruler.
“I was not a traditional ruler when we met in 1992. I never thought I would ever become what I am today.”
As reported by Vanguard, he stated this when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, visited his palace in Degema, Rivers State.
The traditional ruler said Tinubu stood by him in his most difficult period, and now it is his turn to return the favour.
“Like you said, my friend, everything that is going to happen, I will be with you in making sure that my friend, the president, succeeds. Everything that I am capable of doing, I will do to make sure that he succeeds.”
“He stood by me in my most difficult period, and it is now my turn to also stand by him and also support him.”
Dokubo discloses how Tinubu shortchanged Niger Delta
Recall that Dokubo faulted President Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle, especially the dissolution of the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs.
In an interview, a Niger Delta activist described President Tinubu's move as a betrayal, lamenting that the Niger Delta was being shortchanged.
Dokubo clarified that his opposition stems from his commitment to represent the interests of the Niger Delta communities rather than from any personal relationship with Tinubu.
Dokubo warns over plans to send troops to Nigeria.
Legit.ng also reported that Dokubo strongly warned the American military against any incursion into Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide.
In a viral Facebook video, the ex-leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF) said US soldiers would be killed should Washington carry out its threats.
Dokubo described the United States as “a sick country” and criticised President Donald Trump’s conduct and foreign policy.
