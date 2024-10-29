Asari Dokubo, the former militant leader in the Niger Delta, has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo made an attempt to kill him

Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader, made explosive allegations on live television, claiming former President Olusegun Obasanjo had planned to eliminate him. Dokubo credited powerful allies, including President Bola Tinubu, for saving his life.

During an intense Arise TV interview, Dokubo shared his harrowing experience, revealing how prominent figures intervened to protect him from the alleged assassination plot. He expressed deep gratitude to Tinubu, stating, "Obasanjo would have killed me if not for people like Tinubu."

Dokubo's loyalty to Tinubu's administration is unwavering due to this life-saving act. With conviction, he declared his commitment to standing by Tinubu, even in the face of criticism or adversity.

Asari Dokubo vowed to defend Tinubu's government

Asari Dokubo boldly affirmed that he would take full responsibility for any failures the current government may face. His dedication to Tinubu's leadership is rooted in a promise to the Ogoni and Niger Delta communities.

Dokubo emphasized that this administration must deliver on its assurances and not betray his people's trust. His emotional appeal underscored the significance of loyalty and protection in Nigeria's complex political landscape.

Asari Dokubo said:

“Obasanjo would have killed me if not for people like Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who stood by me and did everything for me, so I am not going to be in a hurry to forget that.”

