Nyesom Wike replies Rivers State No.1 citizen Siminalayi Fubara, saying the same political forces now being derided were instrumental to the latter's emergence as governor

The FCT minister told political stakeholders that rivalries in Rivers state were gradually dissolving as stakeholders closed ranks around a common cause

Reacting to alleged attacks against him, Wike defended his political credentials, describing such criticisms as the resort of political actors who lack electoral relevance

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), launched a blistering counter-attack on Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, ahead of the 2027 elections.

As reported by Vanguard, speaking on Saturday, January 3, during a thank-you visit to Okrika Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, Wike declared that the same political forces now being mocked as “barking dogs” were central to Fubara’s emergence as governor of Rivers State in 2023.

Wike launches fresh attack on Fubara

Wike explained that political divisions in Rivers were steadily giving way to unity, insisting that there were no longer “no-go areas” in the state’s politics.

Leadership quoted Wike as saying:

“Somebody said 'a dog barking'. This dog that is barking now barked when Rivers people do not even know whom the person was, and the dog that barked made the person to be governor. Others ran away. And he is now afraid that the same dog is barking. I wish him goodluck.”

The FCT minister added:

“We are not talking about party here; we are talking about the 'Renewed Hope' family. All of us, we have all decided that we are going to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. There is no discussion about that. But as one, we must take decisions.

"Of course, you know, we won't make the mistake we made last time (apparently referring to his support for Fubara in 2023). We are here to correct that mistake. We will do all we can to see that we give Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu all the total support that he requires."

The trending video can be watched in full below:

Wike's jibes: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Wike's fresh taunts.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@__labama said:

"One thing about playing games is one day you're definitely gonna meet a better player than you. Wike believed that he was unplayable, that he's the godfather of River State politics. Now everything is backfiring, Tinunu and Fubara now playing him in his own game. I don't pity him."

@EkongGodson said:

"Wike is yet to come to terms that all power belong to God."

@raybabaD commented:

"Very soon, the guy (Wike) will be disgraced. Fubara should just try to gain the love and trust of Tinubu and boom, Wike is gone."

