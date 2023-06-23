Asari Dokubo, a prominent Ijaw leader, has been shown in a video brandishing an AK-47 and issuing threats to people he considers his adversaries

In the viral video, Dokubo claimed that the Igbo people and IPOB outlaws were looking for who would deal with them, asking them to look around and see how they are being killed incessantly

Legit.ng's incisive check on the now-controversial video showed that it was actually made on Thursday, September 29, 2022

Buguma, Rivers state - Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, displayed an arm while speaking on a Facebook Live on his page.

Premium Times reported that in a video which has been trending on various social media platforms since at least Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Dokubo aimed slurs at Igbo people and displayed an AK-47 rifle.

A now-viral video of Asari Dokubo brandishing AK-47 rifle on Facebook Live has resurfaced online and got people talking. Photo credit: Cibi Dabo

Asari Dokubo makes strong vow after old video of him brandishing AK-47 rifle surfaced online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that the viral edited video is not new; it's since September 2022. The full 1 hour, 5 minutes video can be watched here.

During the Facebook Live, Dokubo bemoaned the conduct of Igbo youths, while telling staunch followers of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that he would not hesitate to “finish” them in the event they bring ‘war’ to him, The Punch also reported.

Dokubo said in pidgin English on Thursday, September 29, 2022:

"Now, look at you people in Igbo land. Look at how you are dying 'woto woto'. You are talking. You will do video to sell, that Alhaji (referring to himself) has ran away.

“You dey see me (momentarily displaying his rifle)? I no dey run. Una head no correct. E be like say una dey look for who go finish una, look for una everywhere, finish una."

It is unclear where exactly the video was shot.

Legit.ng understands that Dokubo is a citizen of neighbouring Republic of Benin, a country he adopted its citizenship several years ago, has investments there, and is believed to regularly shuttle.

Fiery Asari Dokubo

Dokubo is a former president of the Ijaw Youth Council. He founded the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force which metamorphosed into one of the most prominent armed groups operating in the Niger Delta region.

The 59-year-old is a folk hero amongst certain members of the local population.

"You cannot pull me down", Asari Dokubo slams critics

Reacting to the recirculation of the video, Dokubo spoke in a Facebook Live on Thursday, June 22, where he further issued condemnations. The programme was monitored by Legit.ng.

His words:

"10 months [sic] old video was taken and brought as yesterday video.

“You think you can pull me down? God has pulled me up, you can’t pull me down.

“I am more than one billions [sic] of you, that I help to fight, to save lives in Igboland, to save lives from the evil of Nnamdi Kanu.”

“Oil theft will be stopped,” Asari Dokubo assures Tinubu, vows to deal with cabals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dokubo made a strong promise.

After visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Friday, June 16, 2023, Dokubo promised to do all in his power to stop oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

