Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence under President Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the defection of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), promising to support him in advancing the development of the state and fighting insecurity.

The minister described the defection of the governor from the PDP to the ruling APC as a timely move, adding that the development was historic in the political narratives of Zamfara and Nigeria at large. Matawalle, who was a former governor of the state, made the comment while welcoming his successor in a social media post on Monday, March 9.

Matawalle speaks on Dauda's defection

He explained that the defection of the governor would strengthen the efforts to deliver the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu in 2027.

According to Matawalle, President Tinubu had demonstrated that politics should not be taken as a battlefield but as a means of strengthening cooperation and unity. He described the development as a reunion with a longtime ally, stating that he was ready to work closely with the governors to achieve a common goal.

He also called on the members of the APC in the state to mobilise their support and unite ahead of the next general elections.

Nigerians react as Matawalle speaks on Dauda

His comment on social media has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Eteobong Edem said the defection will bring peace to the state:

"They are now in the same boat, so there'll be no more turbulence in the state. From now henceforth, the state is free from the unprovoked killings, massacres, maiming, and kidnapping by terrorists. Zamfara State is free at last!"

Muhammed congratulated the state for coming under the APC:

"Congratulations, sir, for this great development of APC for the coming of Zamfara state governor his excellency Dauda Lawal dear @daudalawal_"

Temitope criticised the minister:

"See your minister of defence for the state. In a country that just lost 3 commanding officers and more than a dozen soldiers, according to reports."

Oluwafemi wrote:

"All the North governors are a useless set of people; they are killing your people, but you are here to celebrate another governor joining your party. Shameless politicians."

Dan Nigeria reacted:

"Dear Bello Metawalle, resources wasted on these defections can gonna long way in ameliorating the suffering of your people ravaged by banditry and terrorism. After defection, who will come out and vote when the voters have been killed by bandits you let roam free?"

