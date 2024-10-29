Asari Dokubo, a Niger Delta activist, has faulted President Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle, especially the dissolution Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

In an interview on Tuesday, Niger Delta activist described President Tinubu's move as a betrayal, lamenting that the Niger Delta was being shortchanged

Dokubo clarified that his opposition stems from his commitment to represent the interests of the Niger Delta communities rather than from any personal relationship with Tinubu

Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, the former President of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government over the scrapping of the Niger Delta ministry.

Asari Dokubo says Tinubu betrayed Niger Delta, shares how

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta and sports development in a major cabinet reshuffle.

Reacting, Asari Dokubo as he is fondly called expressed his disappointment about Tinubu's decision, labelling it as a “total betrayal” to Niger Deltans.

He recalled that late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua created the ministry to carry out focused critical interventions to revitalise the degraded ecosystem occasioned by long years of oil exploration and production.

Asari Dokubo stated that Nigeria has, for a while, had the culture of trying to shortchange the people of the Niger Delta and the gains that belong to the region.

The former IYC President said this in an interview with Arise News on Tuesday, October 29.

He said:

“This decision is a betrayal of the people of the Niger Delta. Total betrayal. There has been this culture in Nigeria of trying to shortchange the people of the Niger Delta, taking, robbing us of our gains.

“We were in the trenches with Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and he’s the least person that we expect to have taken this decision."

He then clarified that his opposition to the scrapping of the Niger Delta Ministry was rooted in his commitment to represent the interests of his people, rather than personal relations with President Tinubu.

Speaking further, Dokubo outlined the historical context of the struggle for fair representation and resource control, noting that the Ministry was a product of significant sacrifice by Niger Delta communities.

He said:

“Now, they totally destroyed the character and nation of the Niger Delta Development Authority.”

