There are calls and agitation for the federal government to arrest the former leader of the Niger Delta militants, Asari Dokubo

Dokuba, earlier in June, was seen in a viral video with an AK-47 threatening to wipe out the Igbos

In the video, he mocked them, stating that he would have still been selling them to slavery if not for the British intervention

The federal government has been pressured to arrest former Niger Delta militant leader and rebel Mujahid Asari-Dokubo.

As reported by Punch, the call for Dokubo's arrest was made by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday, June 29.

Asari Dokubo in a viral video wielded an AK-47 threatening to wipe out the Igbos. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu and @redcap_blondie

FG gets 72-hour deadline to arrest Asari Dokubo

The national coordinator (HURIWA), Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the federal government has 72 hours to arrest Dokubo, or there would be a nationwide mass protest, including the FCT.

As reported by Daily Independent, he said:

“Asari-Dokubo must be arrested by the Department of State Services or any other relevant security agency over his suspected link to the violent phenomenon of ‘unknown gunmen’ in the South-East.

“The Nigerian Government must arrest Asari Dokubo now or the Federal Government is indirectly tasking Igbo youths, lovers of Igbo and all groups that support the well-being of the Igbo people to begin peaceful protests simultaneously.

“HURIWA is giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 72 working hours to order the arrest and investigation of Asari Dokubo over his suspected link to the violent phenomenon of unknown gunmen in the South-East or HURIWA will call our her members for a protest in Abuja next week over it."

The group noted that illegality must not be allowed to prevail and urged security agencies not to pretend about the grave consequence of Dokubo's action.

The HURIWA's threat and agitation for Dokubo's arrest is on the heels of his viral video where he threatened the Igbos while wielding an AK-47 in the video.

