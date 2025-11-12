Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has criticised the recent confrontation between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer in Abuja

Asari Dokubo, the former militant leader from the Niger Delta, has criticised the trending Nigerian naval officer who confronted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over a disputed land in Abuja.

The senior naval officer, had claimed to be acting on the order of a former Chief of Naval Staff, Awal Gambo, engaged the minister in a heated argument and prevented Wike and other officials of the FCT Administration from having access to the controversial property.

Speaking on the development, the former militant leader said that the appropriate authorities should reprimand the naval officer and court-martial him.

Vanguard reported that Asari Dokubo explained that he was not supporting the minister, but on the side of "what is the law, the rule, and the convention." He further explained that the confrontation between Wike and the Naval officer would not happen in any sane society without the officer not being reprimanded and detained.

On Tuesday, November 11, videos surfaced online showing Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), in a heated argument with military personnel at a site in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

The minister, accompanied by his team, including the director of Development Control, Town Planner Mukhtar Galadima, visited the site where an alleged unauthorised development was ongoing.

The property, located on Plot 1946, became the subject of a confrontation after Wike questioned the legality of its development by the land's 'owner', Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo. Gambo is a former chief of naval staff of Nigeria. Wike insisted Gambo had neither approval nor valid documentation from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

During the row, Wike dared Vice Admiral Gambo's (retd.) loyalist, Lt. Yerima, to shoot. Addressing journalists immediately after the tense standoff, Wike condemned the retired officer’s actions, describing them as acts of lawlessness on the part of the Nigerian military.

The minister questioned the use of military personnel to protect what he described as a clear case of illegal development and land grabbing and vowed that he would not allow such to continue.

Abuja land saga: Buratai tackles Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tukur Buratai, a former chief of army staff, has raised concerns about FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's action against a military officer in uniform.

The former army boss, in his reaction, described the minister's outburst against the young officer as a disrespect to the authority.

Buratai explained that Wike's action cannot be dismissed as a political theatre and rolled out the security implications and what the minister needed to do as remedies.

