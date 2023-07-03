Asari Dokubo, a former militant leader in the Niger Delta, has said he is been threatened with death

Dokubo said the death threats mostly come in form of Short Message Service (SMS), and the volume is enormous

Dokubo has been in the storm after stale videos of him talking tough against a particular Nigerian ethnic group surfaced online

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Awka, Anambra state - Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, has said that he has received many messages from some Nigerians who threatened to eliminate him over his positions on socio-political issues.

Speaking in a Facebook Live on Sunday, July 2, monitored by Legit.ng, Dokubo-Asari said those who send such messages to him try to frighten him with cannibalism.

Prominent Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, says he's received thousands of vile messages from those who strongly detest him. Photo credit: Dokubo-Asari

Source: Facebook

“I cannot be intimidated”: Dokubo-Asari

Warning his detractors, Dokubo-Asari said he can never be intimidated.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“The Igbos, when their people are looking for trouble, they cannot caution them, when the other person reacts, they present false narratives. Do you think you can intimidate me?

“You have no started. Let them open the place for us.

“They will come to my platform, call me pig, call my children piglets. They will say they will kill me. Some days, I will receive thousands of text messages: ‘We will kill you, we will cut you, we will eat your flesh’. You think you can frighten me?”

FG under pressure as calls for Asari Dokubo's arrest heightens

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has been pressured to arrest Dokubo-Asari.

The national coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said on Thursday, June 29, that the federal government has 72 hours to arrest Dokubo, or there would be a nationwide mass protest, including the FCT.

According to HURIWA, Dokubo must be arrested over his suspected link to the violent phenomenon of ‘unknown gunmen’ in the southeast region.

Asari Dokubo displays AK-47 on live program, threatens to kill IPOB members

Legit.ng also reported that Dokubo-Asari displayed an arm while speaking on a Facebook Live on his page.

Premium Times reported that in a video that has been trending on various social media platforms since at least Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Dokubo aimed slurs at Igbo people and displayed an AK-47 rifle.

Source: Legit.ng