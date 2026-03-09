The Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of key PDP officials, including Samuel Anyanwu and Abdulrahman Mohammed

The suspensions were originally pronounced in November 2025 when the party's national working committee (NWC) sanctioned Anyanwu and others

Faction led by Kabiru Turaki, a senior advocate of Nigeria, shared a statement on social media regarding the alleged court's decision

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal on Monday, March 9, upheld the suspension of Samuel Anyanwu, Adulrahman Mohammed, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and Umar Bature.

According to a statement, the Court of Appeal, Abuja, affirmed the suspension of the party’s ex-national secretary, national vice chairman (North Central), national legal adviser, and national organising secretary, respectively.

The Court of Appeal reportedly upholds the suspension of four senior PDP leaders, including Samuel Anyanwu and others, from their party positions. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Court reportedly upholds suspension of PDP leaders

The statement was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabiru Turaki (SAN).

It added that the PDP chieftains were suspended during the party’s 608th meeting in November 2025.

The statement, posted on X, reads in full:

"Breaking News:

"Court of Appeal upholds the suspension of Anyanwu, Abdulrahman, Ajibade and Bature.

"The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the suspension of the former National Secretary, National Vice Chairman(North Central), National Legal Adviser and National Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party.

"The court upheld their suspension while also upholding the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered by Justice James Omotosho."

Legit.ng recalls that on November 1, 2025, the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP suspended Anyanwu, an ally of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The party also suspended Ajibade, Bature and Okechukwu Osuoha, the deputy legal adviser.

The PDP disclosed that the suspension will last for an initial period of one month and that the officials have been referred to a disciplinary committee.

Appeal Court nullifies Ibadan PDP convention

Meanwhile, a three‑man panel of justices led by Justice Mohammed Danjuma of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday, March 9, upheld the Federal High Court’s October 31, 2025, judgment that restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the outcome of the 2025 PDP National Convention.

The convention, held between November 15 and 16, 2025, took place in Ibadan, Oyo State.

More headache for Kabiru Turaki-led PDP as Nyesom Wike's camp refuses to back down ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: PDP 2025

Delivering the judgment on the appeal, Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam said the PDP violated constitutional requirements necessary for the convention to be valid.

Justice Onyemenam noted that no proper notice of the convention was served on INEC as required by law and that valid congresses were not conducted in more than 14 states before the 2025 convention.

