The Nigerian Army has distanced itself from the security outfit assembled by ex-rebel leader, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari

Army's spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the veracity of Dokubo’s claim could only be ascertained by the relevant agency statutorily mandated to license such outfits

The Nigerian Army said it has never conducted any operation jointly or side-by-side with Dokubo-Asari or the organisation he runs, in any theatre of operations

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army (NA) has said it has no partnership with Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, the founder of the defunct Niger Delta People's Volunteer Force (NDPVF), or his security outfit.

The ex-militant leader had claimed during several Facebook Live programmes monitored by Legit.ng that he owns a military company engaged by the government to work alongside the military in some states.

Army denies pact with Asari Dokubo

However, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, refuted Dokubo-Asari’s claim.

On Friday, August 11, The Punch quoted Nwachukwu as saying the Army had never conducted an operation in any part of the country in collaboration with Dokubo’s men.

His words:

“The Nigerian Army is not in any form of partnership or collaborative pact with the ex-militant or whatever private security outfit he claims to own.

“It is also expedient to place on record that contrary to his claims, the Nigerian Army has never conducted any operation jointly or side by side with Asari or the organisation he represents, in any of those areas he mentioned or in any theatre of operations.”

