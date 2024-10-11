The military high command has thrown a fresh challenge to Asari-Dokubo following his recent threat

The Defence Headquarters in a statement issued by Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, on Thursday, dared Dokubo to face troops on the frontline

DHQ responded to a viral video where Dokubo claimed that two helicopters had been flying over his home and compound for over 30 minutes and threatened to shoot them down

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has stated that it chose not to go after former Niger Delta militant warlord, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, to avoid being accused of acting “undemocratically.”

Defence Headquarters challenges Asari Dokubo

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, made this remark in Abuja on Thursday, October 10.

Recall that Dokubo threatened to shoot down military and police helicopters allegedly surveilling his residence in Rivers state.

Despite the rising tensions in the state, Dokubo affirmed his intent to vote, stating that “nothing will happen” during the elections. He challenged the military presence in his community but made it clear that he had not sought conflict with them.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the DHQ spokesman described Asari-Dokubo’s threat as laughable and challenged him to confront soldiers on the battlefield if he was bold enough.

Buba also explained that the military’s focus remained on combating terrorists across various theatres of operations.

He said:

“I tell you that he doesn’t have that capability, but I will allow the security forces responsible for such matters to take it up. As for us, come to the battlefield, and we’ll take you out. He should come to the battlefield and see whether we can react or not.”

The Punch and The Guardian confirmed the development in its publication on Thursday.

Asari Dokubo accuses Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, waded into the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, May 13, Dokubo claimed Wike, was “playing god” with his recent actions against his preferred successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

