Ex-Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo has strongly warned the American military against any incursion into Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide

In a viral Facebook video, the ex-leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF) said US soldiers would be killed should Washington carry out its threats

Dokubo described the United States as “a sick country” and criticised President Donald Trump’s conduct and foreign posturing

Washington, USA - Former Niger Delta militant and leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Alhaji Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has warned the United States (US) President Donald Trump and the American military against a military invasion of Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide.

As reported by PM News, Dokubo vowed that he will personally defend Nigeria.

The ex-militant who spoke in a Facebook video on Monday, November 3, warned that any attempt by America to send its military into Nigeria will be met with stiff resistance, threatening that the US soldiers would all be killed.

Askari-Dokubo, who described the United States as “a sick country”, went on to criticise Trump’s conduct and foreign posturing.

Dokubo said:

“We would finish this, the world is watching. The monopoly by one group of people is gone. We have entered an empire where everybody’s eyes is open….maybe Trump is the 'Corona' for the fall of the American empire. This man just stands up, when he wakes up he just says whatever he likes. Are we talking of Muslims? Am I not a Muslim?… I plan to fight America… Let them come, Nigeria will be your graveyard.”

Legit.ng reports that Dokubo’s outburst comes against the backdrop of Trump’s declaration of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and threat to invade Nigeria to destroy terrorists.

However, President Bola Tinubu, who had repeatedly denied the genocide in Nigeria, said he is ready to work with American authorities.

Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesperson, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, November 2, also said the Nigerian leader is 'well ahead in an orchestrated game of the American government'.

