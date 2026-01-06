Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos has claimed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will be asked to step down in favour of former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that international actors, including the United States (US), the African Union (AU), and the European Union (EU), alongside local figures such as Theophilus Danjuma, ex-Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, would be behind the move.

The cleric added that Jonathan would be brought into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition against the current administration, serving as a one-term alternative to President Bola Tinubu.

The cleric said:

“I see that the AU, UK, USA, EU and some local actors like TY Danjuma, Abubakar Abdulsalam, Obasanjo, will ask Atiku to step down for Jonathan ahead of the 2027 presidential election, even in the coalition.

“They will compel Jonathan to join the coalition and ensure he gets the ticket to contest against Tinubu in 2027. It will be a difficult move, but I see it being planned already.

“The meeting started late December, but Tinubu doesn’t know what they are planning against him.”

Furthermore, the preacher reiterated his prophecy about the US president Donald Trump ‘caging’ Tinubu’s government because Trump’s purported plan is to allegedly unseat the president.

Ayodele said:

“As I said, the US will be Tinubu’s greatest opposition. Trump’s wish is to see Tinubu out of the seat, except that the president makes a very bold political move. The international community will be involved in our election, and we have to be careful about it.”

