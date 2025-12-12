Bayelsa State deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, has died of apparent cardiac arrest

Ewhrudjakpo had reportedly collapsed at his office in Government House, Yenagoa, and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa

Legit.ng highlights a roll call of some influential Niger Delta figures who have died in 2025 (cause of death cited, if available)

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, is dead.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State announced the development in a statement on Thursday night, December 11.

Bayelsa deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, is among several top Niger Delta figures who died in 2025.

In the same vein, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday confirmed Ewhrudjakpo's demise.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ewhrudjakpo slumped on Thursday afternoon, December 11, while he was working in his office, and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Abiodun, who is also the chairperson of the Southern Governors’ Forum, disclosed in the statement that Ewhrudjakpo died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

Here are some Niger Delta figures who have departed to the great beyond.

Prominent among those Legit.ng remembers is Edwin Clark, an influential Ijaw leader.

Niger Delta leaders dead 2025

1) Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo dies after collapse

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, died on Thursday, December 11, after collapsing in his office.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which confirmed the death in a statement on Thursday night, December 11, described the development as a shocking and painful loss.

According to a statement signed by Ini Ememobong, national publicity secretary of the PDP, the party said the news threw its National Working Committee (NWC), led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), into deep grief, along with members across the country, particularly in Bayelsa State.

The statement stressed that Senator Ewhrudjakpo was known for honesty, consistency, and principled politics. He was portrayed as a leader guided by conviction, integrity, and strong personal character, values he upheld until his final moments.

2) Edwin Clark dies in Abuja

In February, Edwin Clark, a former federal commissioner for Information, died.

Clark, a prominent leader of the Ijaw ethnic nationality, had difficulty breathing, which prompted him to be moved to a private hospital in Abuja.

His condition worsened at the hospital, which resulted in his death.

Clark was born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, an Ijaw-speaking area of Delta State in south-south Nigeria.

The Ijaw leader began his political career in 1953 when he was elected a councillor of Bomadi in Delta State.

He would later join the now-defunct National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons, a political party, before switching to the now-defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the second republic.

The politician was the treasurer of the NPN in the old Bendel state.

Until his death, Clark led the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), an organisation of the people of the Niger Delta dedicated to promoting and fostering inter-ethnic harmony and security in the region.

Former Nigerian inspector-general of police (IGP), Solomon Arase, dies at 69.

3) Family confirms Solomon Arase's death

The former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, died in 2025.

The immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) reportedly died at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja on Sunday, August 31, according to his family.

Arase, the 18th inspector general of police (IGP), hailed from Edo state in the 'Niger Delta' region.

Born on 21 June 1956 in Owan West local government of Edo State, Arase joined the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on December 1, 1981, and retired on 21 June 2016, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Ex-Bayelsa military administrator, Olubolade dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd), the former military administrator of Bayelsa state and an ex-minister of special duties, died.

Olubolade was said to have slumped and died while playing lawn tennis in Apapa, Lagos.

The late politician was 70 years old at the time of his death.

