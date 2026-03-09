The Court of Appeal's judgment prompts a call for reflection among the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike warns against taking the matter to the Supreme Court to avoid prolonging the crisis

Wike shares move details about the PDP convention scheduled for March 29-30 at the National Stadium's Velodrome

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said the law has spoken following judgment of the Court of Appeal on the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Legit.ng reports that the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld a Federal High Court ruling restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the outcome of the PDP national convention

Wike described the judgment as a wake-up call for PDP members to look inward and salvage the situation in order to move forward.

The former Rivers State governor said anyone who truly loves the PDP should not take the matter to the Supreme Court.

According to Wike, taking the matter to the apex court would only prolong the internal crisis rocking the main opposition party.

As reported by Channels Television, the FCT minister stated this while speaking at his residence in Abuja on Monday, March9, 2026.

“We Have Fought, Let Us Now Drop Personal Interest.

“If you are a lover of the party, you will not go to the Supreme Court. But if that is what they want, we are always ready.”

The minister said the PDP convention slated for March 29 and 30, 2026, remain unchanged, with preparations already in top gear.

The dates for the PDP convention was earlier announced by the caretaker committee.

Wike disclosed that the PDP has secured to use the Velodrome of the National Stadium in Abuja for the convention.

“We have gotten the approval of the National Sports Commission to conduct the convention at the Velodrome. We have started preparing for it, and it will hold by the grace of God.”

PDP governors speak ahead of appeal court ruling

Recall that PDP governors urged calm ahead of the Court of Appeal ruling on March 9, 2026.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State describes the expected appellate ruling as a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

The PDP leaders emphasise respect for the judicial process and call for maturity and and the preservation of national stability.

Appeal court gives judgment on PDP's suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of key PDP officials, including Samuel Anyanwu and Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The suspensions were originally pronounced in November 2025 when the party's national working committee (NWC) sanctioned Anyanwu and others.

Faction led by Kabiru Turaki, a senior advocate of Nigeria, shared a statement on social media regarding the alleged court's decision

