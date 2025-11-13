Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri says he won’t force his deputy to join him in the APC after dumping the PDP

Diri revealed that his deputy has withdrawn a court case over an alleged impeachment plot, following personal discussions between them

The governor also dismissed rumours of armed men entering the state as fake news, assuring residents that Bayelsa remains peaceful

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State said he will not compel his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with him.

Speaking during the weekly state executive council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa, Diri said he prefers engagement to confrontation, even though he admitted that operating from different parties could be difficult.

Bayelsa Gov. Diri Opens Up His Plan on How to Handle Deputy Who Refused to Join APC. Photo credit: @NigerianStories/@ARISEtv

Source: Twitter

The governor had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on October 15 and formally joined the APC on November 3.

He described the defection as a decision driven by national alignment and developmental opportunities for the state of Bayelsa.

Bayelsa Gov: I won’t force my deputy to join APC

Governor Diri revealed that his deputy has discontinued a case filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja over an alleged impeachment plan.

According to him, the matter was resolved after personal discussions, describing it as a sign that dialogue remains the best tool for resolving political disagreements.

He said:

“Let me address an issue that had been a subject of speculation in the media. I do not intend to force people to join the APC but rather to appeal to them to see reason with me. I might have the power today but not tomorrow.

“It is actually difficult for the governor to be on one side and the deputy on another. But we will continue to talk and we might end up in the same party tomorrow."

I won’t use power to force loyalty, says Diri

Addressing reports of cracks within his cabinet, Diri stressed that he would rather appeal to understanding than coerce anyone.

“I do not intend to force people to join the APC but to appeal to them to see reason with me. I might have the power today, but not tomorrow,” he said.

“We must not heat up the polity. We are done with violence in Bayelsa State. We are brothers and we are one. Politics should be for the development of the state and not to fight."

The governor also praised President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their support during his defection ceremony, pledging to work for a better Nigeria.

Bayelsa Gov. Diri Opens Up His Plan on How to Handle Deputy Who Refused to Join APC. Photo credit: @ParallelFacts

Source: Twitter

His words:

“I express our gratitude to the people of our state for the successful and well-attended Thanksgiving Day service. The spirit of oneness and love is what we should keep exhibiting.

“I also like to thank the people for the mammoth crowd at the sports complex during our defection. I appreciate the leader of our party, President Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima. I pledge our loyalty to continue to work for a better Nigeria, for the upliftment of the standard of living of our people.

Diri debunks security rumours

Responding to rumours about the influx of armed men into the state, the governor dismissed the reports as fake news but said security agencies had been alerted.

He reaffirmed Bayelsa as one of the safest states in Nigeria, urging residents to verify information before sharing it on social media.

“Why I dumped PDP for APC”: Governor Diri

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Douye Diri has opened up on the reason for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bayelsa state defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Diri is the latest PDP governor to defect to the ruling party, making Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers state the only PDP governor in the South-South region.

Source: Legit.ng