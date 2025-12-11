Nigerian troops have killed a notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Kallamu, during a major operation in Sabon Birni, Sokoto state

According to security experts, Kachalla's death caused serious disarray within Bello Turji’s network

Security analysts said the breakthrough signalled intensified government pressure on major bandit factions

Sabon Birni, Sokoto - The Nigerian Army has recorded a breakthrough in its fight against banditry following the killing of notorious bandit commander Kachalla Kallamu, a key ally of wanted terror kingpin Bello Turji.

Daily Trust reported that troops of the 8 Division, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with local vigilantes, neutralised Kallamu during a major offensive operation in Kurawa village, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state, on Monday morning.

A reliable military source, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, said the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilante groups in the early hours of Monday, around Kurawa village.

It was gathered that the troops also eliminated one of the major logistics suppliers to the terror kingpin, Bello Turji.

Kallamu, originally from Garin-Idi in Sabon Birni, had long been a major terror figure in the eastern axis of Sokoto, contributing to years of killings, kidnappings, extortion and attacks on farming communities.

He was believed to have returned to the area recently after fleeing a military onslaught in June 2025, during which he reportedly sought refuge in Kogi state.

Who was Kachalla Kallamu?

Security researcher Prof. Murtala Ahmed Rufa’i, author of the book "I am a Bandit", described Kallamu as a Tuareg (Buzu) whose parents migrated from the Niger Republic to Sabon Birni in 1972 after a severe drought.

His real name was Musa, and he operated under the shadow of older Tuareg warlords, including Kachalla Sa’idu Malam and the late Kachalla Umaru Nagona. Although widely feared, he was considered a fifth-generation commander, junior to powerful kingpins like Turji.

Kallamu was believed to control more than 100 armed fighters, specialising in kidnapping for ransom and attacks on communities across Isa, Sabon Birni, Shinkafi, Goronyo and parts of Zamfara, with operational reach extending into the Niger Republic.

His stronghold was the Dogon Zango forest, from where he launched raids on communities such as Gangara, Zangon Malam and Mai Lalle.

He was also linked to the horrific December 2021 attack in which a bus loaded with traders and women was set ablaze on Turji’s orders.

Impact of his death

Prof. Rufa’i said the killing of Kallamu and his deputy, Halliru, had thrown Turji’s network into “serious confusion.”

“The bandits are currently disorganised, and this is the best time for the military to strike at their Dogon Zango camp before another leader emerges,” he said.

However, he cautioned that while Turji will feel the pressure, the broader operations of the gang may not be completely disrupted because Kallamu was not one of Turji’s top commanders.

He reportedly answered to Turji’s second-in-command and in-law, Sa’idu Malam (Sa’idu Buzu).

Local communities celebrate

Residents of Isa and Sabon Birni, who have endured years of killings and kidnappings, welcomed the development.

Basharu Altine Guyawa, a resident and social activist, said:

“He was the one killing our people, abducting them and collecting ransom. He led almost every attack. Our people are celebrating his death.”

He urged the military to sustain their operations until other terror commanders in the area are neutralised.

Sokoto government commends troops

The Sokoto state government praised the military for repelling a separate attempted attack on traders heading to Sabon Birni market.

Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd.), Special Adviser on Security Matters, said the quick response of troops prevented what could have been a mass-casualty incident.

“The swift response, professionalism, and courage displayed by our military personnel averted what could have been a tragic incident and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the lives and property of our people,” he said.

He warned that the state would not tolerate anyone aiding or collaborating with bandits, stressing that such individuals would face the full weight of the law.

“We are determined to dismantle every network of bandits, collaborators, informants, and financiers threatening the peace of our citizens. Anyone aiding or abetting criminal activity will face the full weight of the law without exception,” he warned.

He reaffirmed that the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu remains committed to providing all necessary support to security agencies to restore lasting peace and stability across Sokoto State.

A strong signal to Turji: Security analysts

Security experts say the killing of Kallamu aligns with the federal government’s renewed push against bandit networks, especially under the new Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.).

Analyst Yahuza Getso said the development proves that the minister’s repeated assurances to dismantle terrorist structures were now yielding results.

“General Musa said from day one that their days are numbered. What we are seeing is evidence that action has started matching words,” Getso said.

Another analyst, Dr Kabiru Adamu, told Daily Trust that the operation was a product of improved intelligence-sharing between security agencies and community networks.

According to him, “Weakening key associates like this disrupts supply lines, mobility and command structures. If the momentum continues, more breakthroughs will follow.”

Turji’s decade of bloodshed

For more than ten years, Bello Turji has terrorised communities from Shinkafi (Zamfara) to Sabon Birni (Sokoto). His gang has been linked to massacres, mass abductions and the displacement of thousands.

The worst incident occurred in January 2022, when nearly 200 people were killed during coordinated attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs of Zamfara, an assault described as one of the deadliest in Nigeria’s history.

Turji has repeatedly taunted the government and vowed to intensify attacks, although defence chiefs have consistently assured Nigerians that his “days are numbered.”

Many analysts say the killing of Kallamu may be the clearest signal yet that security agencies are drawing closer to Turji’s inner circle.

