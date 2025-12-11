Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the deputy governor of Bayelsa state, was reportedly taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Thursday, December 11, after suddenly collapsing in his office at the Government House. However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mourned him in a statement

The incident, which reportedly happened about 1:30 pm, caused panic among the staff at the Government House. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by the security aides and workers. He was attended to at the emergency unit before he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for better medical attention.

Bayelsa's deputy governor speaks

Speaking on the incident, Doubara Atasi, the media aide to the deputy governor, confirmed the incident and disclosed that Senator Ewhrudjakpo was in critical condition and receiving treatment. He maintained that the actual cause of the illness was yet to be officially determined by the doctors.

Leadership reported that sources within the Government House disclosed that the deputy governor had been working tirelessly in the recent week, but maintained that only the medical team could confirm the cause of his collapse.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has yet to make an official statement about the condition of his deputy, but there are indications that Ewhrudjakpo has been stabilised and doctors have continued to monitor his condition.

PDP mourns Bayelsa's deputy governor

However, the PDP, in a statement later in the day, confirmed that the former governor is dead when it mourned and described him as a trusted and faithful party member. The party stated that Ewhrudjakpor's death has left the whole PDP members, especially the faithful ones in Bayelsa, in great grief.

The party then prayed that God would grant his soul eternal rest, while extending its heartfelt condolences to the people and the governor of Bayelsa state.

Bayelsa governor joins APC

Bayelsa is one of the states that has been under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), until recently, when Governor Douye Diri dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor had promised not to force his deputy to leave the PDP.

Governor Diri was among the six PDP governors who dumped the party for the APC in 2025. Others who have joined him are Sheriff Oborevwor, Umo Eno, Peter Mbah, Agbu Kefas, and Siminalayi Fubara of Delta, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Taraba and Rivers.

