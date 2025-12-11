Big boost for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Senator Seriake Dickson are reportedly set to join the coalition

Ewhrudjakpo and Dickson are reportedly set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Atiku Abubakar's ADC coalition

Legit.ng reports that the ADC coalition has been struggling to get serving governors, senators, representatives, and state lawmakers to join the party

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Senator Seriake Dickson are reportedly set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ewhrudjakpo refused to follow Governor Duoye Diri to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on November 3.

Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West, on the other hand, has been very antagonistic to the ruling APC in the Senate.

As reported by The Nation, Dickson and his political godson Ewhrudjakpo are believed to have opened talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their next platform.

It was gathered that Dickson will join the ADC to return to the Senate, and Ewhrudjakpo to contest for the Bayelsa state governorship.

A source in the Governor’s office said there is an iota of truth that Dickson and Ewhrudjakpo are planning to defect to the ADC.

The source, who did not want his name mentioned, said the speculation is rife because Dickson has some links with the ADC.

He added that Dickson had allegedly influenced the appointments of some politicians in the state.

"There is an atom of truth in the speculation that Ewhrudjakpo may join the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This is because his principal, Senator Seriake Dickson, former governor of Bayelsa, has some links with the ADC.

“It is alleged that Dickson recommended some former chieftains of the PDP, including a former council chairman, to become ADC executive members.”

ADC reportedly set to harvest 21 senators, others

Recall that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is reportedly set to harvest federal lawmakers from the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general election.

Multiple sources said the ADC will receive no fewer than 21 Senators and 86 members of the House of Representatives.

The details of what the ADC National chairman, Senator David Mark, promised the federal lawmakers when they decamped have emerged.

2027 election: Federal court told to deregister ADC

Legit.ng also reported that the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL) wants the ADC to be deregistered as a political party.

The group of former federal lawmakers has filed a suit, asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to deregister the ADC coalition.

The group’s national coordinator, Raphael Igbokwe, shared details about the suit and the reason for seeking the deregistration of the ADC as a political party.

