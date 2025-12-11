Africa Digital Media Awards

Big Boost for Atiku as PDP Deputy Governor, Senator Reportedly Set to Defect to ADC
Politics

Big Boost for Atiku as PDP Deputy Governor, Senator Reportedly Set to Defect to ADC

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Big boost for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Senator Seriake Dickson are reportedly set to join the coalition
  • Ewhrudjakpo and Dickson are reportedly set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Atiku Abubakar's ADC coalition
  • Legit.ng reports that the ADC coalition has been struggling to get serving governors, senators, representatives, and state lawmakers to join the party

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Senator Seriake Dickson are reportedly set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ewhrudjakpo refused to follow Governor Duoye Diri to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on November 3.

Bayelsa deputy governor Ewhrudjakpo, Senator Dickson set to dump PDP for ADC
Ewhrudjakpo, Dickson are reportedly having talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their next platform. Photo credit: @iamHSDickson/@iamElaw
Source: Twitter

Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West, on the other hand, has been very antagonistic to the ruling APC in the Senate.

As reported by The Nation, Dickson and his political godson Ewhrudjakpo are believed to have opened talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their next platform.

It was gathered that Dickson will join the ADC to return to the Senate, and Ewhrudjakpo to contest for the Bayelsa state governorship.

A source in the Governor’s office said there is an iota of truth that Dickson and Ewhrudjakpo are planning to defect to the ADC.

The source, who did not want his name mentioned, said the speculation is rife because Dickson has some links with the ADC.

He added that Dickson had allegedly influenced the appointments of some politicians in the state.

"There is an atom of truth in the speculation that Ewhrudjakpo may join the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This is because his principal, Senator Seriake Dickson, former governor of Bayelsa, has some links with the ADC.
“It is alleged that Dickson recommended some former chieftains of the PDP, including a former council chairman, to become ADC executive members.”
Big boost for ADC as Ewhrudjakpo, Dickson set to dump PDP
Ewhrudjakpo and Senator Dickson set to dump PDP for ADC. Photo credit: @atiku
Source: Twitter

ADC reportedly set to harvest 21 senators, others

Recall that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is reportedly set to harvest federal lawmakers from the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general election.

Multiple sources said the ADC will receive no fewer than 21 Senators and 86 members of the House of Representatives.

The details of what the ADC National chairman, Senator David Mark, promised the federal lawmakers when they decamped have emerged.

Source: Legit.ng

