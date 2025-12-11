Big Boost for Atiku as PDP Deputy Governor, Senator Reportedly Set to Defect to ADC
- Big boost for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Senator Seriake Dickson are reportedly set to join the coalition
- Ewhrudjakpo and Dickson are reportedly set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Atiku Abubakar's ADC coalition
- Legit.ng reports that the ADC coalition has been struggling to get serving governors, senators, representatives, and state lawmakers to join the party
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Senator Seriake Dickson are reportedly set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Ewhrudjakpo refused to follow Governor Duoye Diri to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on November 3.
Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West, on the other hand, has been very antagonistic to the ruling APC in the Senate.
As reported by The Nation, Dickson and his political godson Ewhrudjakpo are believed to have opened talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their next platform.
It was gathered that Dickson will join the ADC to return to the Senate, and Ewhrudjakpo to contest for the Bayelsa state governorship.
A source in the Governor’s office said there is an iota of truth that Dickson and Ewhrudjakpo are planning to defect to the ADC.
The source, who did not want his name mentioned, said the speculation is rife because Dickson has some links with the ADC.
He added that Dickson had allegedly influenced the appointments of some politicians in the state.
"There is an atom of truth in the speculation that Ewhrudjakpo may join the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This is because his principal, Senator Seriake Dickson, former governor of Bayelsa, has some links with the ADC.
“It is alleged that Dickson recommended some former chieftains of the PDP, including a former council chairman, to become ADC executive members.”
ADC reportedly set to harvest 21 senators, others
Recall that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is reportedly set to harvest federal lawmakers from the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general election.
Multiple sources said the ADC will receive no fewer than 21 Senators and 86 members of the House of Representatives.
The details of what the ADC National chairman, Senator David Mark, promised the federal lawmakers when they decamped have emerged.
Read more stories on ADC:
- 2027 Election: “Why ADC Coalition is Shaky, Unstable,” Peter Obi Explains
- Atiku, Peter Obi: “What Will influence ADC’s Choice Of Presidential Candidate,” Cheiftain Explains
- 2027 Election: Obi Predicted to Align With Tinubu, "He Will Never Agree to Work With The coalition"
2027 election: Federal court told to deregister ADC
Legit.ng also reported that the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL) wants the ADC to be deregistered as a political party.
The group of former federal lawmakers has filed a suit, asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to deregister the ADC coalition.
The group’s national coordinator, Raphael Igbokwe, shared details about the suit and the reason for seeking the deregistration of the ADC as a political party.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.