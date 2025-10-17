Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Otuoke, Bayelsa state - Former President Goodluck Jonathan had a closed-door meeting with the Niger Delta leader, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Tompolo arrived at Jonathan’s residence on Friday, October 17, 2025, in the company of Tantita’s Managing Director, High Chief Kestin Pondi, and the 2023 APC deputy governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Hon. Joshua Maciver, among others.

Tompolo visits Jonathan in Bayelsa state ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: @ImBoytitioffic1

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that Jonathan and Tompolo discussed issues related to peace and security in the region.

Jonathan said he invited Tompolo for consultations following public concerns and the need to sustain the peace currently enjoyed in the Niger Delta.

As reported by Vanguard, Jonathan stated this while speaking with journalists after the closed-door meeting.

“Since I left office, we have not seen each other. Tompolo is one young man who has played a key role in the unity of our people,” Jonathan said. “There are issues people have been complaining about, so I decided to call him so that we can have conversations to ensure the Niger Delta remains peaceful. He has contributed significantly to peace and the protection of oil installations.”

2027 Election: Jonathan Told What to Do Ahead of Poll

Recall that Jonathan's joining the 2027 race was described as a fascinating moment in Nigeria's political moment.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, made the proposition while speaking on the recent calls on the former president to join the 2027 race, in an interview with Legit.ng.

Yusuf also urged former President Jonathan on what he should do rather than join the presidential race.

2027 election: Peter Obi’s Chances If Jonathan Contests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, analyzed the chances of the 2023 LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 election.

Okon said Jonathan will affect Obi's chances if he contests in the 2027 presidential election.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okon said Jonathan has a broader national appeal across regions, unlike Obi, who has a regional strength.

Source: Legit.ng