Apapa, Lagos - Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd), the former military administrator in Bayelsa state and an ex-minister of special duties, has reportedly died.

Aside from serving as special duties minister, Olubode also served as police affairs minister and minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He was said to have slumped and died while playing lawn tennis in the Apapa area of Lagos on Sunday, May 11.

When was Captain Caleb Olubolade's birthday?

The late Ekiti-born politician was 70 years old at the time of his death. He marked his last birthday on November 30, 2024.

In a statement signed by his first daughter and first son, Oluwayemisi Akinadewo and Dayo Olubolade, on Monday, May 12, the family explained that the former minister drove himself to the tennis court, which was nearby and collapsed while playing the sport.

The statement reads in part:

“He drove to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him to no avail.”

The former officer was then rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital in Apapa, where he gave up the ghost. According to the family, details of his burial arrangements will be announced soon.

Profile of Captain Caleb Olubolade

The late naval chief was born in Ipoti-Ekiti in the Ijero local government of Ekiti state. He joined the Nigerian Navy and attended courses such as Britannia Royal Naval College, UK, in 1975 and the Naval College of Engineering, India, in 1979.

He was the pioneer military administrator of the newly created Bayelsa state and was appointed by the late General Sani Abacha on June 9, 1997.

Captain Caleb Olubolade was a military administrator of Bayelsa between 1997 to 1998. On April 6, 2010, the former acting President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as the Minister of Special Duties at the announcement of his cabinet.

In July 2011, former President Jonathan announced the appointment of Olubolade as the Minister of police affairs and subsequently moved to the Minister of State for the FCT. He was a foundation member of the defunct Action Congress (AC) but defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) later in 2006.

