Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Tension gripped Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Thursday, December 11, after Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

As reported by Vanguard, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm while the deputy governor was in his office, prompting an emergency response.

Bayelsa Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo collapses in office in Yenagoa. Photo credit: @NationalFocusNG

Bayelsa deputy governor collapses in Yenagoa

Eyewitnesses described him as being in a serious condition when he was taken to the hospital’s emergency unit.

The newspaper said Ewhrudjakpo is currently stabilised in the intensive care unit (ICU) at FMC.

As of the time of this report, there has been no official statement regarding the incident.

A source close to the deputy governor said:

“He’s a workaholic; he should find time to rest.”

Security operatives are at the hospital, and top government officials have visited to show their concern.

Attempts to reach the deputy governor’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, for comment were unsuccessful. However, sources at the hospital disclosed that Ewhrudjakpo is receiving the best possible care and is stable.

More to follow...

