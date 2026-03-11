Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has urged prayers for social media activist VeryDarkman amid projected health concerns by the cleric

Prophet Boma advised VeryDarkman to take a break from social media for mental and physical recovery

The call for rest by Boma emphasised the balance between activism and personal health, for effective advocacy

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Prophet Abel Boma of ATB Ministry has called on Nigerians to pray for Martins Vincent Otse, the social media activist known as VeryDarkman (also called VDM).

Legit.ng reports that in a message titled 'VeryDarkMan Needs to Stay Off Social Media and Rest,' shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, March 11, Prophet Boma advised VeryDarkman to leave Nigeria for a period of rest.

Prophet asks VeryDarkMan to rest

He wrote:

“Please tell Very Dark Man to rest. He truly needs rest—mentally, physically, and medically. I am not saying he should stop his work or remain quiet; no. He should continue doing what he is doing, but he must take time off his phone, sleep, and care for his body.

“Medically, he needs attention and proper check-ups. He needs to rest, take breaks, and allow his body to recover. If possible, travelling out of Nigeria to rest would be very beneficial.

“This is not a judgment—he simply needs to pause for a week, step away from social media, and focus on his health. His body is not firewood; it cannot sustain nonstop work without care.”

He added via a X post:

“We need to pray for him. God, give him the wisdom and opportunity to rest. Let him rest, recover, and be renewed.”

VeryDarkMan claims to tackle injustice in Nigeria

VeryDarkMan’s social media activism began in 2022. He first gained attention through his online exchanges with Nigerian celebrities, which significantly boosted his following.

He later began sharing videos that stirred controversy, and by early 2023, his content had gone viral, further amplifying debates around his online presence.

The 31-year-old is known for speaking out against injustice, corruption, crime, and insecurity in Nigeria.

In 2025, VDM established a non-governmental organisation (NGO) office in Wuse 2, Abuja. He stated that the establishment is a hub for social advocacy, community development, and addressing public complaints.

