A youth-led APC group in Bayelsa staged a solidarity walk that reaffirmed support for President Tinubu and former Governor Timipre Sylva

The group’s convener defended Sylva, saying political adversaries had targeted him due to his influence across the region

Organisers announced that weekly rallies would continue across Bayelsa

A youth-led political group in Bayelsa State has mounted public support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Governor Timipre Sylva through a solidarity walk held across parts of Yenagoa on Monday.

Members of the Tinubu Sylva APC Bayelsa Vanguard moved through major streets while calling for unity within the party and reaffirming their loyalty to both leaders.

Supporters carrying placards as they rallied in defence of former Governor Timipre Sylva.

The convener of the group, Comrade John Ayebabomote Birakumo, told participants that Sylva remained a central figure in the All Progressives Congress.

He described the former governor as a party pioneer whose long years of involvement had strengthened the APC in Bayelsa and beyond.

Supporters defend Sylva’s political relevance

Birakumo said Sylva had made major sacrifices during years of opposition politics and had stayed committed to the APC even when rival parties appeared more attractive to some politicians.

He said:

"We are raising awareness to alert Bayelsans and the entire APC family that Chief Timiprye Sylva remains a committed and visionary leader of the APC."

He linked recent legal and political challenges faced by Sylva to the work of opponents who, according to him, were uncomfortable with the former governor’s broad influence.

He maintained that the group would continue to stand by him, adding:

"We are undeterred by the politically motivated persecution of Chief Sylva, knowing full well it is orchestrated by his detractors and political adversaries who fear his monumental influence not only in the state but across the region and nation."

Calls for continued rallies and unity

Birakumo said the solidarity walk marked only the first phase of a larger mobilisation effort. He explained that more activities would take place across the state to rally support for Sylva and President Tinubu.

He also urged the president to ignore claims he described as false narratives aimed at sowing division. The group insisted that residents of Bayelsa backed the vision of both leaders for development and stability.

According to him, Sylva’s long engagement in public service had earned him wide respect among APC members and supporters across the state. He added that the former governor’s role in national politics had continued to shape conversations around progress in the Niger Delta.

He maintained that Sylva’s supporters would keep pushing back against what they considered attempts to weaken his political base.

