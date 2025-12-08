The PDP faction loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has launched a major restructuring plan to reorganise fresh congresses and a national convention

The faction said its reforms aim to stabilise the PDP, deepen unity, and rebuild the party into a credible, organised platform ahead of future elections

Factional BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, reaffirmed his full support for the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led NWC

FCT, Abuja - A new wave of internal tension has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the factional Board of Trustees (BoT) loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has rolled out plans for fresh congresses and a national convention.

The factional BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, disclosed the plan on Sunday during a meeting held at the Life Camp residence of the FCT Minister.

He said the group was determined to rebuild the PDP from within and restore public confidence in the party’s internal processes.

According to Ohuabunwa, the faction is already making meaningful progress in reorganising troubled state chapters, including the appointment of credible caretaker committees to prepare the party for transparent congresses and subsequent convention activities.

He said the ongoing reforms are aimed at strengthening internal structures, rebuilding trust, and returning the PDP to its long-standing reputation as a model of fairness and inclusiveness in Nigeria’s political space.

Faction reaffirms loyalty to Wike-led NWC

Ohuabunwa declared full support for the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee (NWC), saying the faction would work closely with the national leadership to ensure full compliance with party rules and statutory procedures.

“We are going to work with this NWC, encourage them and support them to ensure that the right things are done in line with the law and the guidance of our great party,” he said.

He added that the Board of Trustees must reclaim its constitutional role as the stabilising organ of the party.

“As the conscience of the party, we must safeguard the PDP’s soul, steer it away from divisive tendencies, and reinforce the values that have historically set the party apart as a disciplined democratic institution,” he added.

‘We must rise above sentiments’

According to Daily Trust, the factional BoT chairman urged members to prioritise unity as the restructuring agenda unfolds.

He said the faction’s mission is to consolidate ongoing reforms, deepen internal cohesion, and ensure that the PDP emerges stronger, more virile, more united and fully prepared for future leadership responsibilities.

He emphasised that the BoT must not shy away from upholding legality and due process, warning that the board must always be counted among those defending the Constitution, the PDP’s internal regulations, and the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said:

“We must stand and face the truth, and ensure that this party stands to be counted at all times in our obedience to the laws of the Federation, the laws of our party, and the guidelines of the regulatory body, which is the Independent National Electoral Commission”.

Ohuabunwa thanked members for attending despite short notice and travel delays, expressing optimism that the meeting would lay the foundation for a more stable and reinvigorated party structure.

Some of those at the meeting included the factional National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; former deputy governors, including Dr Philip Salary of Kogi state and several other chieftains.

