An Anambra High Court has sentenced a man to death by hanging over the killing of his father after a 2019 dispute

Court proceedings revealed that the victim was left unattended and later discovered dead in a locked room

The convict’s mother expressed grief and has signalled her intention to appeal the judgement after the sentencing outcome

Mother of Ifeanyi Anizoba (jnr.), who killed his father during a family disagreement, has begged the Anambra state Hight Court sitting in Awka, which sentenced his son to death by hanging, to reverse itself and discharge his son.

The State High Court, on Monday, April 27, sentenced Ifeanyi Anizoba (jnr.) to death by hanging for the killing of his father, Ifeanyi Anizoba.

Emotional reaction follows Anambra court ruling as mother begs for leniency in son’s murder case. Photo: picture alliance

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Justice Chukwudi Okaa, who delivered the judgement, held that the court found the defendant guilty of the offence, stating that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecution, led by Chief State Counsel, Mrs. Chiamaka Chukwuka, told the court that the incident occurred on December 24, 2019, at Nodu village in Awka, following a dispute between the defendant and his father.

According to her, the defendant pushed his father during an altercation, causing him to hit his head against a wall and lose consciousness.

She said, "After his father fell and lost consciousness, the defendant left him unattended for two days without seeking medical care."

Chukwuka further disclosed that the defendant locked his father in a room, where he remained until neighbours raised the alarm after perceiving foul odour. Family members, she said, subsequently discovered the body.

The offence, according to her, is punishable under Section 316 of the Criminal Code Act, with a mandatory death sentence under Section 319 of the Criminal Code. Capital punishment is also authorized by Section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In his judgment, Justice Okaa held that the totality of the evidence established that the defendant’s actions led to the death of the deceased. He, accordingly, convicted Mr. Anizoba and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Mother vows appeal after son’s conviction

However, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent after the judgement, the 58-year-old mother, who gave her name simply as Mrs. Anizoba, said if the court failed to reverse the verdict, she would be forced to appeal the judgement.

"Yes, my son caused the death of his father. But since 2019, when the incident happened, my family has overcome the pain."

"Before now, I've repeatedly begged the lawyers handling the matter on behalf of the government to know how they can handle it, so that the court can free my son; then, we can go home and put our house in order."

"The verdict today is a painful reminder that I've lost two men in my house under very painful circumstances. The development is painful, and I will appeal it."

She said, however, that if she did not succeed after the appeal, she would accept it as the will of God.

Mother speaks after court convicts son for killing father during family dispute in Awka.

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State outlines how murder trial proceeded

Also, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng after the judgment, the state counsel, Mrs Chiamaka Chukwuka, said the prosecution called three witnesses during the trial. They included a relative of the deceased, the investigating police officer, and the medical doctor who conducted the autopsy.

She added that the defendant, who was initially without legal representation, was later assigned counsel from the Office of the Public Defender.

She said that the defence had called two witnesses and denied responsibility for the death.

Living Faith Pastor sentenced to death in Uyo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Uyo High Court has sentenced a resident pastor of Living Faith Church, Prince Emmanuel Umoh, to death by hanging for the murder of his landlord, Gabriel Bassey Edward, after a six-year trial.

The court heard that the victim, a University of Uyo student, was found dead with multiple injuries in 2020 following disputes over property access, rent issues, and missing items linked to the church’s use of the building.

Source: Legit.ng