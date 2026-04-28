Bashir Bolarinwa, a former state APC chairman, has declared his intent to run for the Kwara governorship in 2027

The APC chieftain listed key sectors he will prioritise if elected as the next governor of Kwara state

Bolarinwa called for collective support to build a more inclusive and prosperous Kwara, just as he hailed President Tinubu

Ilorin, Kwara state - Former Kwara state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, has officially declared his intention to contest the state’s 2027 governorship election, promising to tackle insecurity and invest in education, healthcare and job creation if elected.

Bolarinwa, popularly known as BOB, made the declaration on Monday, April 27, at an event attended by party loyalists and supporters from across Kwara and beyond, according to a statement made available to Legit.ng.

2027: Ex-APC chairman Bolarinwa officially declares for Kwara governorship, makes key promises

Source: UGC

Legit.ng notes that his entry into the guber race comes at a time when concerns over insecurity have grown in parts of Kwara, where residents have faced recurring cases of kidnappings and deadly attacks in recent months.

Security “non-negotiable”, says Bolarinwa

Addressing supporters, Bolarinwa said protecting lives and property would be one of the top priorities of his administration.

“We will decisively tackle and comprehensively address insecurity at all levels, ensuring the safety of lives and property across every part of the state,” he said.

For many residents in affected communities, insecurity has become more than a political talking point, with families forced to live in fear and businesses disrupted by repeated attacks.

Bolarinwa said restoring confidence in public safety would be central to his agenda if elected governor.

Bolarinwa promises to focus on education, healthcare

Beyond security, the APC aspirant said his administration would prioritise human capital development through investments in education, healthcare and skills acquisition programmes.

He said young people and women would be placed at the centre of his economic development plans.

“We will invest in education, healthcare and skills acquisition, ensuring that our youths and women are empowered as drivers of growth and stability,” he said.

Bolarinwa also pledged to strengthen the state’s economy through agriculture, innovation and enterprise development.

The former APC chairman said his decision to join the governorship race was driven by a desire to serve Kwara residents at a higher level.

“Today, I stand before you not just as a politician, but as a son of the soil who understands the struggles and aspirations of our people,” he said.

He highlighted his experience in public service, saying he had served as a councillor, local government chairman, member of the National Assembly and later as chairman of the APC in Kwara.

According to him, those roles have prepared him for the governorship position.

Kwara 2027: Bolarinwa calls for support

Bolarinwa called on party leaders, stakeholders and residents to back his ambition, describing it as a collective movement for a better future for the state.

“We will build a Kwara where no community feels left behind and where opportunities are available to everyone,” he said.

Bolarinwa hails Tinubu

He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as progress under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, chairman of the BOB 2027 planning committee, Abolaji Afolabi, said consultations across the state showed that residents were eager for what he described as competent and purposeful leadership.

Several political leaders, party elders and supporters attended the declaration event in Ilorin.

Ex-minister officially declares bid for 2027 election

In a related development, the former minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has officially declared for the 2027 Bauchi state governorship election.

Tuggar recently resigned from the administration in pursuit of his governorship ambition in Bauchi. He announced his resignation from Tinubu's administration on Monday, March 30.

Tuggar said he will contest for the 2027 governorship election under the platform of the ruling APC.

Source: Legit.ng