His departure added to a series of high-profile defections in 2025, including governors, legislators, and former national leaders

Lawmakers across Rivers, Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, and prominent figures like Atiku Abubakar and Dino Melaye also left the PDP

PDP’s former National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, has formally resigned from the party as the wave of high-profile departures continues to unsettle the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

His exit added further pressure on a party already weakened by internal disputes and steady defections across several states.

Kola Ologbondiyan submits a letter notifying his ward chairman of his PDP resignation. Photo: X/KolaO

Ologbondiyan announced his resignation in a statement on X on Saturday. He also shared a letter dated December 5, which he addressed to the chairman of his Okekoko Ward in Kabba Bunu Local Government, Kogi State.

The letter confirmed his decision to end his membership after what he described as a personal review of his role in the party.

Ologbondiyan sends resignation letter to ward chairman

In the letter titled Notification of Membership Withdrawal, the former spokesperson stated that he had reached the point where he needed to leave the PDP for personal reasons. He wrote that he appreciated every opportunity the party gave him to serve and noted that his decision was final.

Ologbondiyan thanked the party’s leadership at all levels for the platform he enjoyed during his years as national publicity secretary. He did not disclose his next political direction.

His resignation followed a long line of exits that have defined one of the toughest years for the PDP since its formation. The party has struggled with widening rifts, shifting alliances and intense pressure from rival blocs.

The defections have included governors, senators and influential figures who once shaped its national strategy.

Governors who left the party in 2025 include Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom. Many of them cited the need to align with the federal government or dissatisfaction with the party’s direction.

APC absorbs leaders of opposition parties

The trend has been visible in the national legislature as well. Sixteen members of the Rivers State House of Assembly defected to the APC amid political tension in the state. Lawmakers from Kaduna, Niger and Katsina also left the party during the year.

Senator Ned Nwoko resigned and later joined the APC.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar resigned from the PDP in July and aligned with the ADC coalition. Dino Melaye also moved to the ADC after repeatedly criticising the party’s performance.

Former Delta governor Ifeanyi Okowa joined the APC in a similar break.

Ologbondiyan’s exit is another sign of the shifting political calculations as the country moves toward the 2027 general elections.

Mark, Aregbesola, emerge as ADC chair, secretary

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been sent a warning note to gear up for the challenges ahead against his second-term ambition by the coalition.

This is as the coalition movement announced former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola as the interim national chairman and secretary of its adopted ADC.

According to multiple sources, the coalition movement also appointed the former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim publicity secretary of the ADC.

Source: Legit.ng